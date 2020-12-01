Time to come to life in dead rubber: Series already lost, 3rd ODI assumes significance ahead of bigger battles

India will look to stave off a series sweep in the 3rd ODI vs Australia on Wednesday. (AP)

For the Indian bowlers, wounded in Sydney, a change of setting would have been welcome. But rather than enjoying the laid-back magnificence of the Manuka Oval, ringed in by poplars and oaks, and featuring the grand old Jack Fingleton scoreboard, they are likely to be intimidated by the reputation and recent history of the venue which has a lush billiards-table like outfield.

It’s a notoriously high-scoring ground, with the scores in the last four games reading 378, 262, 348, 323, 411, 210, 372, 289. Some of the Indians players would remember the last time they were here in January 2016. The pursuit of 348 looked imminent before they lost nine wickets for 46 runs, eventually falling short by 23 runs.

The three-match ODI series is already gone and unless the Indians arrest the losing streak, the reversals will overwhelm them, as is often the case for visitors Down Under. And by the time the Test series winks in, which is a little more than a fortnight away, the morale will be in shambles.

So dead rubber though the third ODI is, there is a lot riding for India. A) Avoid a clean sweep, B) Enable the primary bowlers to regain the elusive rhythm, C) Show resilience and doggedness.

Of the three concerns, the second assumes foremost priority. Precisely, because the nucleus would remain much the same through the tour. The three-pronged pace attack – featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini — is the first-choice line-up for Test matches as well. Ravindra Jadeja is the lead spinner and barring him, the rest have looked undercut as well as diminished.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Aaron Finch. (AP) India’s Jasprit Bumrah, centre, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia’s Aaron Finch. (AP)

Some of India’s previous bowling attacks have looked inept the moment their names were listed in the squad. But the present crew features arguably two of their finest seamers ever, Bumrah and Shami. Saini, too, is touted as the future of India’s fast bowling. It would be a crying shame if they leave this tour without influencing any match. Precisely for this reason, the trio should be persisted with and allowed the circumstances to restore their confidence. Like batsmen frequently vouch for the one stroke that suddenly brings their touch back, they need that one searing spell to revive their self-belief. Or maybe a brilliant delivery could do the trick.

Until now, a strange caginess seems to have gripped Bumrah and Shami. The latter is reputed for bouts of waywardness, but no so much Bumrah. He’s someone who adapts to different formats and conditions with the ease of flicking a switch. But here he has struggled with his length, and in an effort to fix it, has messed up his lines. And to nail both, he has eschewed his variations. Rather, he hasn’t bowled as many variations as he tends to, like the off-cutters and slower balls. Something seems to shackle Bumrah from inside, which’s strange given that he had a splendid IPL.

His ODI form has been a touch of bother for Virat Kohli, as he has picked only three wickets in eight games this year, each scalp costing him an expensive 146 runs and 152 balls. His economy rate is still a laudable 5.76 but beneath his career rate of 4.66. It could just be a lean patch every athlete endures, only that so he’s so central to India’s aspirations in this series. KL Rahul spelled words of comfort: “It is about time a champion player like that will come back and deliver and get wickets for us. You also have to understand that in New Zealand and Australia, the wickets are so good to bat on. You will see top bowlers not getting wickets [once in a while]. So that is acceptable.”

A lengthy spell upfront could catalyse the turnaround. Now that David Warner, the tempo-setter, is ruled out due to injury, Shami and Bumrah could breathe more freely. Separating the super-prolific Warner-Aaron Finch pair, which averages a shade under 100 against India, has been as tough as denying Steve Smith back-to-back hundreds. It’s almost half the job done. For Finch is not exactly the most fluent of starters. And whoever Australia choose to pair him with — be it Matthew Wade, Marcus Labuschagne or Alex Carey — they would consume time to bed into their new role. It presents Bumrah and Shami the ideal opportunity to attack full-throttle and settle into a good rhythm.

Indian captain Virat Kohli, Indian captain Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini run during a training session (PTI)

Equally significant is how Saini is dealt with. Still cutting his teeth at this level, he should not be allowed to brood over the failures in Sydney, where he was concertedly targeted by the Australian batsmen. Benching him could further demoralise him. Having identified him as a potential pace spearhead of the future, he should not be let to drift, his confidence should not be left to wane. The temptation to replace him is understandable, with options like Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan lurking. But having invested in him, there’s no harm in persisting with him in a dead rubber.

Like it happened with Kuldeep Yadav, who though offers the team management an alternative to replace an underwhelming Yuzvendra Chahal. But Yadav is woefully short of game time — he was last spotted bowling on October 18, in an IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was one of his better performances this year, his three overs conceding 18 runs. Yadav could fare no worse than conceding 160 in 19 overs as Chahal has in this series. If he dusts up some old magic, he could push his case for Test matches too.

In a nutshell, though the third ODI is a dead rubber, there is much at stake for the Indian team. Perhaps as much about restoring some pride as it is about arresting a losing streak that can soon grow on them and consume them. And the biggest challenge would be to stop the rut as well as plan for the Test series in front of them. The recent record of Manuka Oval might intimidate them, but it’s time they brought their A game to the fore.

