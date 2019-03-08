India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli’s 123 in vain as Australia beat India by 32 runs to keep series alive

Australia beat India by 32 runs in the third ODI in Ranchi on Friday and thereby kept the five-match series alive. Chasing a stiff target of 314, India were bowled out for 281 in 48.2 overs with skipper Virat Kohli scoring a valiant 123 off 95 balls.

Usman Khawaja’s 103 along with Aaron Finch’s 93 took Australia to a commanding 313/5 but the home team faltered in reply as Australia kept the five-match series consequential going into the fourth game in Chandigarh on Sunday.

While Kohli waged a lone battle, he lacked support from the other batsmen. After India’s poor start to the innings, at one point it seemed like the Indian skipper would take his side over the finishing line as he launched a brutal assault on the Aussie attack. The true nature of the pitch helped him hit through the line as he smashed 16 fours and a six.

However, Adam Zampa (3/70) bowled him out and that turned the game in favour of India. Zampa was the most impactful bowler as he also picked up the wickets of MS Dhoni (26), and Kedar Jadhav (26).

Earlier, after winning the toss, Indian opted to bowl first. However, an off-day for the seamers coupled with abysmal fielding saw Australia put up a 193-run opening stand between skipper Finch and Khawaja.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/64) was the pick of the bowlers for India. It was his crucial breakthroughs which helped India get back into the match. In the final 10 overs, Australia could score only 69 runs, despite being 244 for two after 40 overs, courtesy Bumrah and Shami who bowled 64 dot balls between them.