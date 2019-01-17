India vs Australia 3rd ODI Preview: India look to finish series with a historic victory

Before the start of Australia’s tour, India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri stressed that history does not matter. But after the Test series win, India’s first-ever in Australia, both did not shy away from stating that they have done something historic. On Friday, Kohli & co. will have another chance to achieve a fresh record. As India and Australia get ready to play the third and final ODI at MCG, Kohli will be eyeing the chance to record India’s first-ever bilateral series win in Australia.

MS Dhoni’s ‘classic’ finishing along with Kohli’s masterful ton gave India a six-wicket victory in the 2nd ODI in Adelaide, levelling the series to 1-1. The only two times India have ever won a series in Australia were the World Championship of Cricket in 1985, and Commonwealth Bank tri-Series in 2008. This is only the second time the Men in Blue are playing a bilateral ODI series Down Under. The last time they toured was back in 2016 when they lost 1-4.

.@msdhoni looking in great touch here at the nets session ahead of the 3rd and final ODI against Australia. What’s your prediction for the game? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WLbZP78Lii — BCCI (@BCCI) 17 January 2019

Despite much talk about India’s inconsistent middle-order, it is the bowling line-up which appears to be the primary concern going into the final ODI. Mohammed Siraj, who gave away 76 runs without a wicket in his 10 overs on debut in Adelaide, is likely to be removed from the line-up. Khaleel Ahmed, who was expensive in the first ODI (55 runs in 10 overs), is also expected to be on the sidelines, which means Kohli will have to decide on a fifth bowler.

Allrounder Vijay Shankar, who was brought in the side to replace Hardik Pandya, could make his debut at MCG. The right-arm bowler has played five T20Is in which he has taken three wickets and given away 153 runs at an average of 51 and an economy rate of 9.00. His inclusion in the line-up would add another batting option to India’s middle order. But after Siraj’s debacle, it uncertain whether the Indian think-tank is eager to hand another player his debut in the crucial game.

A better option for India could be bringing the experienced Yuzvendra Chahal into the side, given his ability to take wickets at regular intervals and slow down the run rate. His bowling partnership with Kuldeep Yadav led India to a 4-1 win in South Africa in the 50-over format, and Kohli could go with a tried and tested option. But if Chahal gets the push, it would mean the visitors would enter with two seamers and three spinners, something which might help Australia on a pace-friendly MCG pitch.

The dilemma over the bowling attack might prompt the visitors to make a change in the batting order. With Kohli not interested in allowing Ambati Rayudu to bowl any more in the series after his action came under the scanner, Kedar Jadhav could make it into the team as a part-time bowler. His inclusion would allow India to play Shankar as Kohli could divide five overs between him and Jadhav, in case the debutant fails to perform.

But between Dinesh Karthik, who played a decent innings in Adelaide at no. 6 to help India win the game, or Ambati Rayudu, who is being viewed as India’s answer to the perennial no. 4 problem, who should be dropped to pick Jadhav, is the question in the minds of the coaching staff.

It’s time for the series decider tomorrow here at the ‘G. Will #TeamIndia clinch the series? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dLx7fg2qUp — BCCI (@BCCI) 17 January 2019

Australia have already announced their playing XI for the final ODI and a struggling Nathan Lyon has been replaced with Adam Zampa. Jason Behrendorff, who was impressive in the first ODI, but is struggling with a sore back, has also been replaced by Billy Stanlake. Once again, Mitchell Marsh has been ignored by the selectors.

The biggest worry for Aussies would be the opening pair of Aaron Finch and Alex Carey who have failed to fire so far in the series. The middle-order, though, looks sorted and the hosts will hope that it proves enough to give another tough outing to the Indian bowling line-up.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar

Australia (Final XI): Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.