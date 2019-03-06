India vs Australia: All eyes on MS Dhoni as Team India arrive in Ranchi, watch video

The Indian team have arrived in Ranchi for their third ODI against Australia and, as one would expect, the crowds have collected to catch a glimpse of MS Dhoni. The BCCI tweeted a video of the Indian team arriving at the Ranchi airport and while there seems to be considerable excitement for the rest of the team, most of the phone cameras seem to be following Dhoni.

The match will be played on March 8 and it could be the last time that the 37-year-old plays in his home town for the national team. It is widely speculated that Dhoni may hang up his boots in international cricket after the 2019 World Cup that will be played between May 30 and July 14.

After enduring a rather barren run for much of 2018 in which he could not register a single score above 50 inn ODI cricket, Dhoni’s start to 2019 has been an impressive one. He was India’s highest run scorer in their away ODI series against Australia. In the ongoing home series, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav’s unbeaten 141-run stand led India to victory in the first match.

Regarded as one of the most successful Indian captains of all time, Dhoni is credited with putting Ranchi and Jharkhand on the cricketing map. He led the Indian team to victory in the 2007 World T20, which was also his first tournament as captain.

He then led the team to the no. 1 ranking in Tests and in 2011, Dhoni became the first Indian captain since Kapil Dev in 1993 to lift the World Cup.

Dhoni retired from Tests in 2014 and handed over the limited overs captaincy to Virat Kohli in January 2017. India have been a dominant force since then in Test and ODI cricket and their recent 2-0 loss to Australia in a T20I series was the first time they had lost at home in the shortest format of the game under Kohli’s captaincy.