India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: The match will be held in Canberra. (File)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After conceding the series by losing the first two ODIs, India will hope to salvage some pride in the final encounter against Australia on Wednesday.

With the Men-in-Blue’s bowling attack under scrutiny after getting smacked for mammoth totals of 376 and 389 respectively, India is expected to make changes in their line-up. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s breakout pacer T Natarajan could make his national debut in place of Navdeep Saini – who has been on the expensive side. On the other hand, David Warner and Pat Cummins are likely to miss the final ODI for Australia.

When is the Australia vs India 3rd ODI?

The Australia vs India third ODI will be played on December 2, Wednesday.

Where will the Australia vs India 3rd ODI be played?

The Australia vs India third ODI will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the Australia vs India 3rd ODI begin?

The Australia vs India third ODI will begin at 9:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:40 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 3rd ODI?

The Australia vs India third ODI match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Australia vs India 3rd ODI?

The Australia vs India third ODI will be live streamed on Sony LIV. You can also follow live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

