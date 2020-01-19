India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: When and how to watch IND vs AUS?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India will hope to clinch the series in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI Photo) India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: India will hope to clinch the series in Bengaluru. (Source: PTI Photo)

India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India, after falling on their knees in the series opener on Tuesday, bounced back on their feet on Friday with a 36-run victory against Australia in Rajkot. Now, with the series tied at 1-1, it’s anyone’s game to clinch the crown in the series decider in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli has tweaked with his batting position twice in this series, and also KL Rahull’s, which paid massive dividends considering his Man of the Match-winning 52-ball 80-run knock. With the top four batsmen in song, India will hope to continue with the bat in a similar fashion. Even with the ball, the Men in Blue showed massive improvements with all five of their bowlers picking up wickets in the second ODI, with Mohammed Shami scalping three.

As for Australia, it was in no order a poor showing from them, as Steve Smith showed his class, hitting a brilliant 98 to keep his team in the chase. Marnus Labuschagne will be itching to get his first ODI fifty after starting off his white-ball career decently in Rajkot. Aaron Finch and his men will look to amend the wrongs with the ball as both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc went wicketless in their last outing.

When is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Where is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time is India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 3rd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

India vs Australia 1st ODI will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where can I live stream India vs Australia 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match right here at IndianExpress.com.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

