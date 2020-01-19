India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: AUS win toss, elect to bat

News from the center!

Virat Kohli: It's a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It's been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL's innings was the game-changer and today we're looking for similar contributions. He will play in front of his home crowd today. We're going in with the same team as Rajkot.

Aaron Finch: We're going to bat first. Hopefully, we can post a good score and defend it later. It's based on conditions and history. Hopefully, we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.