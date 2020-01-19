India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Updates: AUS win toss, elect to bat

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India and Australia have dominated each other, winning one ODI each in the three-match series and are set to clash in the finale at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The visitors won the first ODI in Mumbai by a record 10 wickets whereas India produced a great all-round show in the second encounter to level things up before the series finale. India have played Australia in seven ODIs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the history backs the hosts as favourites, winning four out of the seven ODIs played at this venue. Scroll down for all live updates.
Highlights
Virat Kohli: It's a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It's been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL's innings was the game-changer and today we're looking for similar contributions. He will play in front of his home crowd today. We're going in with the same team as Rajkot.
Aaron Finch: We're going to bat first. Hopefully, we can post a good score and defend it later. It's based on conditions and history. Hopefully, we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.
Australia win toss, elect to bat
"It's a slightly dry pitch, some minor cracks, but the dryness is really the feature of this pitch. This pitch will have a lot in it for the wrist spinners, there will be a lot more grip even for the finger-spinner. The mindset that says chase might change - they need to put scoreboard pressure and pile it on the chasing team. Rohit got a double-hundred a few years ago, so maybe that'll play on the toss-winning captain's mind."
Meanwhile, another great news coming for Team India from Lincoln, New Zealand, 20-year-old Prithvi Shaw blasts 100-ball 150 in his India A return. [DETAILS]
India vs Australia on a super Sunday in Bengaluru and the series is on the line- What more could anyone want? This will be the eighth meeting on this ground between the two team. The last ODI played at the venue between the two teams was on September 28, 2017. Australia posted a total of 334/5 with opener David Warner scoring a century and Aaron Finch contributing with 94 runs. Then India had failed to chase the target by a narrow margin, losing the contest by 21 runs, despite Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav slamming fifty runs each.