India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online: India play for pride

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Having already lost the three-match ODI series against hosts Australia, India play for pride on Wednesday in the third and final ODI. The first two games turned out to be run-fests in which Australia out-batted Virat Kohli’s men and before they switch over to the T20 series, a win at the picturesque Manuka Oval could do their confidence a world of good. Skipper Virat Kohli has admitted they have been “outplayed” in the two games.

Never had an Indian attack looked so out of sorts as it did in the two games — hit for 69 boundaries and 19 sixes. The bowlers have had no idea where to bowl to Steve Smith, who has decided to single-handedly torment the opposition with back-to-back 62-ball-hundreds. Glenn Maxwell’s power-packed finishing at the end of the innings is giving them those extra 30 runs which are creating the difference.