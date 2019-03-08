India vs Australia 3rd ODI: India players to wear Army hats

The Indian players will wear special Army hats before and during the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Sunday. According to a source close to the team, the BCCI has taken the initiative as a mark of respect to the jawans.

Indian cricketers saluted the Indian Air Force after it bombed the terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan, as India responded to the Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. The Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had tweeted: “Bravo to the #IndianAirForce! They have sent a much needed message against terror. We are proud of you. Jai Hind!” Grapevine has it that MS Dhoni, a Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, came up with the idea. The Indian team, however, is tight-lipped on the issue.