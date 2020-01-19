India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain, and Vice-Captain Prediction

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream11 Team: Both KL rahul and Virat Kohli can be match-winners. (Source: AP Photo) India vs Australia 3rd ODI Dream11 Team: Both KL rahul and Virat Kohli can be match-winners. (Source: AP Photo)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: India, after levelling the series in Rajkot on Thursday, will be looking forward to clinch the series at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and his men will look to maintain their sharpness in order to avoid a consecutive home series defeat to Australia.

In the two clashes of the heavyweights, enough brilliance has been on show with both the bat and the ball, where KL Rahul stands out after his blistering innings in Rajkot coming on at no. 5. All four of the top order batsmen of the Men in Blue are in fine form, with Shikhar Dhawan proving his mettle after a recent dip in form. Kuldeep Yadav, who became the fastest Indian spinner to scalp 100 ODI wickets, showed why he can be so dangerous on home soil and should be a premium choice for the team.

READ | India vs Australia ODI Series 2020: All you need to know

Australia, on the other hand, would look to repeat theri series win in India in the series decider. Even the men from Down Under have four top batsmen in their ranks, and any considerable innings from David Warner can be a gamechanger, just like in Mumbai. Adam Zampa deserves plaudits for his performance with the ball too in the second ODI, and would be Aaron Finch’s primary weapon to strike down the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

DREAM11 TEAM:

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd