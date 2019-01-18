Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes stunning diving catch at MCG

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not only picked two wickets in the third and final ODI between India and Australia at the MCG on Friday but also took an absolute beautify to send a dangerous Glenn Maxwell packing. The Australian middle order batsman had scored 26 runs from 15 balls before smart bit of bowling by Mohammed Shami was helped along perfectly by Bhuvneshwar in the outfield.

In the 35th over of the inning, Shami continued to pepper Maxwell with the short balls and the strategy eventually paid off. A well directed bouncer from the seamer stayed lower than Maxwell probably anticipated to induce a thick top-edge.

As the ball went fine, Bhuvneshwar was needed to run in from the fine leg boundary and cover a fair bit of ground before diving full length and pluck the leather inches from the ground. The catch was not only well judged but perfectly executed to see Australia go six wickets down.

Bhuvneshwar catch ✌️ pic.twitter.com/b5nZ0MDcBX — Prem Chopra (@premchoprafan) 18 January 2019

Away from Bhuvneshwar’s brilliance in the field and continued tormenting of Aaron Finch at the top of the Australian batting order, Yuzvendra Chahal was the top performer after picking up six wickets. His career-best spell of 6/42 ensured Australia were bowled out for 230 runs with the series level at 1-1.

Chahal, thus, matched former India medium pacer Ajit Agarkar’s 6/42 during 2004 tri-series to record the joint best-ever ODI figures on Australian soil. He also achieved the best figures by a spinner in Australia.

In doing so, he also improved on his previous best of 5/22 against South Africa at Centurion in January 2018. For Australia, Peter Handscomb (58) scored a battling half century and took them to a respectable total after being reduced to 161/6 at one stage.