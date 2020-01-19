Follow Us:
Sunday, January 19, 2020

‘Style and substance’: India banks on Rohit Sharma hundred to trump Australia in series decider

India's spirit was not deterred after the ten-wicket loss in the series opener, as the Men in Blue made a comeback to win the series in Bengaluru with a seven-wicket victory.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 19, 2020 10:00:24 pm
Rohit Sharma hit his 29th ODI century. (Source: PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma smashed his 29th ODI century and Virat Kohli starred in another successful chase as India beat Australia by seven wickets in the final ODI on Sunday to complete a 2-1 series victory. Steve Smith’s first ODI hundred in three years had propelled Australia to 286/9 earlier.

India had a point to prove against Australia, having lost the home series to them in March last year. The 10-wicket drubbing in Mumbai did not deter India as they posted emphatic victories in Rajkot and also in Bengaluru, where they overhauled the 287-run target with 15 balls to spare.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 19: Latest News