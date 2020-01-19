‘Style and substance’: India banks on Rohit Sharma hundred to trump Australia in series decider

Rohit Sharma hit his 29th ODI century. (Source: PTI Photo) Rohit Sharma hit his 29th ODI century. (Source: PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma smashed his 29th ODI century and Virat Kohli starred in another successful chase as India beat Australia by seven wickets in the final ODI on Sunday to complete a 2-1 series victory. Steve Smith’s first ODI hundred in three years had propelled Australia to 286/9 earlier.

India had a point to prove against Australia, having lost the home series to them in March last year. The 10-wicket drubbing in Mumbai did not deter India as they posted emphatic victories in Rajkot and also in Bengaluru, where they overhauled the 287-run target with 15 balls to spare.

Congratulations team india what a performance 💪.. great bowling @MdShami11 and apna Shana @ImRo45 what a knock champion.. top inn @imVkohli 👍 pic.twitter.com/RVEdMESl99 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2020

Winning against Australia always special,even more so when you already lost the first game of the short series… well played team India 🇮🇳 #indvsaus — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 19, 2020

Lost three tosses. Lost the first game comprehensively. Bounced back to win the series. Two must-win games back to back. Style and substance. Well done, Team India 🇮🇳👏👏 #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2020

Never easy coming back to win the series from 1-0 down, especially against a top side , India 🇮🇳 came on top in the end, but congratulations to both sides on some super cricket 🏏 #INDvsAUS — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 19, 2020

