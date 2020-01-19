‘Style and substance’: India banks on Rohit Sharma hundred to trump Australia in series decider

Rohit Sharma smashed his 29th ODI century and Virat Kohli starred in another successful chase as India beat Australia by seven wickets in the final ODI on Sunday to complete a 2-1 series victory. Steve Smith’s first ODI hundred in three years had propelled Australia to 286/9 earlier.
India had a point to prove against Australia, having lost the home series to them in March last year. The 10-wicket drubbing in Mumbai did not deter India as they posted emphatic victories in Rajkot and also in Bengaluru, where they overhauled the 287-run target with 15 balls to spare.
