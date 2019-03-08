Toggle Menu
Former India captain MS Dhoni presented the Indian players with the Army caps prior to the start of the 3rd ODI against Australia in Ranchi.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI
MS Dhoni hands Virat Kohli the army cap in Ranchi. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

The Indian players wore special Army caps as tributes to the armed forces before the start of the third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Friday. The players were presented with the cap by former India captain and local player MS Dhoni. The move comes a few weeks after Indian players saluted the Indian Air Force after it bombed the terror camps at Balakot in Pakistan, in response to the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Skipper Virat Kohli appeared at the toss wearing the special cap. After winning the toss and opting to field, Kohli said: “This is a special cap, it’s a tribute to the Armed forces.”

Kohli also added that the Indian team will be donating their entire match fees from the third ODI to the families of the martyrs. He also urged everyone to join in. “We’re all donating our match fees of this game to the families of the martyrs. I urge everyone in the country to do the same and stick to the families of our armed forces,” he told Murali Karthik at the toss.

Dhoni, who was given the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in November 2011, is likely to be playing his final game at his home ground in the blue jersey. According to reports, it was the wicketkeeper-batsman himself who came up with the idea.

The move prompted a response from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who appreciated the thought behind the move.

Not just the players, even the Indian commentators were handed the cap. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave away the caps in the commentary box. He gave the cap to Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Karthik, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Harsha Bhogle. Manjrekar returned the gesture by handing the cap to Gavaskar.

India are currently leading 2-0 and a win at Ranchi will seal the series for the hosts.

