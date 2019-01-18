Toggle Menu
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: After bizarre dead ball, Aaron Finch falls to Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Aaron Finch was dismissed for 14 runs at the MCG in the third ODI after being adjudged leg before to become Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bunny for a third straight game.

India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, center, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch during their one day international cricket match in Melbourne, Australia
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch for a third straight ODI in the series. (AP Photo/Mal Fairclough)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had accounted for Aaron Finch’s wicket in the first two ODIs, and that trend continued in the third and final ODI of the series on Friday. After scoring six runs each in the first and second ODI at Sydney and Adelaide before falling to Bhuvi, Finch didn’t do much to help his sorry ODI record in recent times at Melbourne.

He was dismissed for 14 runs after being adjudged leg before. The head-to-head statistics between Finch and Bhuvaneshwar now reads: 37 balls, 30 dots, 16 runs and 3 wickets.

Interestingly, on the ball before the dismissal, Finch pulled away at the very last minute, after Bhuvi delivered the ball. The release from the Indian seamer came from behind the umpire, which presumably made Finch pull out. Immediately, the umpire called it a dead ball.

Bhuvneshwar, however, wasn’t too pleased to see the delivery being ruled out. He motioned towards the umpire and asked ‘What for?’ before the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, too, stepped in and had a chat.

Finch was bowled by Bhuvneshwar in the first two ODIs after the ball came back in to get the right hander – the first one finding gap between bat and pad, and the second getting chopped on. In the third ODI on Friday, the ball came back in once again and this time it beat Finch’s inside edge to strike the pad first. The Aussie opener had moved well ahead of the crease to defend, but missed the ball completely to be struck on the knee roll.

Finch’s ODI summer ended at the MCG with a tally of 83 runs in six innings against South Africa and India. He has scored only one half-century in 23 international innings across all formats. His next assignments are the away series in India and Pakistan, before a much needed break.

