India vs Australia: We are excited about nature of Perth pitch, says Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli was unperturbed by the track rolled out at the Perth Stadium for the second Test and said that the Indian batsmen were up to the challenge. Excerpts from the pre-match media conference.

On green track

We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches. We understand that we have a bowling attack that can bowl out the opposition now. I hope no more grass is taken off it. We as a team are pretty happy with that. We just have to challenge ourselves as a batting unit and play positively, backing the bowlers to do what they did at Adelaide as well. I think this pitch is going to offer significantly more than it did at Adelaide. That is something we are very excited about.

On four pacers

I have played all around the world for 10 years now and I have never played on a wicket like the one at Johannesburg (earlier this year) to be honest. I have played at Perth as well in 2012 but was not even close to what Johannesburg was. We are not alien to pitches like these and this is nothing new for us. We know what to expect on a pitch like this. On a lively wicket where there is grass on the pitch and the surface being hard, you are as much as in the game as the opposition.

On the pace attack

I am lucky that when they are at their peak I am the captain. To be honest I haven’t gone scouting for them, they have been playing for a while and it is just that these five have come into their own when I was the captain. So I am not going to sit here and take credit for unleashing some one. If you don’t get 20 wickets you don’t win a Test match, regardless of whether you scored 600 or 700 or 800. It is insignificant. If you get 300 on the board and you have guys who can get 20 wickets then you are fine as a team. The way they have bowled in the last three tours, it is amazing. They are hungry for wickets and are not giving easy runs. I am sure it is very exciting for those who are watching us play.

On 1-0 lead

We cannot be complacent and be satisfied with just one win. We need to keep repeating the good things to win a series. Playing away is always challenging but even if you want to win games at home, you need to be consistent and that is something that we are working on.

On Ishant’s no-balls

As I mentioned about this after the last game, Ishant (Sharma) himself was very keen to rectify it. So I don’t think it was something that needed to be spoken about again and again.

On DRS

We had a word with the umpires. You have to take all the pros and cons of it. Sometimes the inconclusive decisions go your way, sometimes they don’t. Sometimes there is a spike in the snickometer but no hotspot. There are variables in the technology for sure. But if it weren’t for DRS, you probably would be in a different situation in a game.