Live Cricket Score Online, India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd Test?

After securing a 31-run win against Australia in the 1st Test, India will go into the second match with an aim to extend their lead. However, there will be a vast difference in the conditions as compared to the previous venue, as the lush green wicket in Perth will generate more bounce and pace. India will also like to exploit the conditions as the visitors have a potent pace attack, with Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav being part of the 13-man Test squad.

Responding to a question on the bouncy track, skipper Virat Kohli during a press conference earlier in the day said that the team is excited rather being nervous going into the second game. India will not field the same XI as the team has been hit by a couple of injuries. Spinner R Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, who featured in the 1st Test at Adelaide, have been ruled out of the squad due to injuries.

When is India vs Australia 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will start on Friday, December 14, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will be played at the New Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time does India vs Australia 2nd Test?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will begin at 07:50 AM IST. The toss will take place at 07:20 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd Test?

India vs Australia 2nd Test will broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary and on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test?

India vs Australia 2nd Test live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs Australia 2nd Test?

India: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon