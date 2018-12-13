India vs Australia 2nd Test Preview: Optimism at Optus for India despite injuries

India’s historic win in the opening Test at Adelaide has given the visitors a rare advantage heading into the blockbuster clash at the new Perth stadium, also known as the Optus Stadium. Despite a lot of optimism surrounding this encounter, the Indian think-tank had to suffer a big blow on Thursday when middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma and spinner R Ashwin were ruled out due to injuries.

Advertising

Perth – We are here! 😎👍🏻 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/AHeGmgKVVQ

— BCCI (@BCCI) 13 December 2018

However, skipper Virat Kohli is unruffled by the last minute news and speaking at the pre-match press-conference said, “We are definitely confident of the percentage of chances we have and we want to build on that. Obviously, Australia is going to be a strong team in their home conditions and on a wicket like Perth, which probably offers you more than most other pitches in Australia. But we have an equal chance.”

But a few changes in the playing XI are in order. Hanuma Vihari will slot in for Rohit Sharma. Going by the green top on offer Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems likely to replace R Ashwin. Umesh Yadav is another option. Kuldeep Yadav remains as the dark horse. But will Kohli take the gamble? Looking at the fast and bouncy pitch dished out that seems highly unlikely.

Advertising

But a few changes in the playing XI are in order. Hanuma Vihari will slot in for Rohit Sharma. Going by the green top on offer Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems likely to replace R Ashwin. Umesh Yadav is another option. Kuldeep Yadav remains as the dark horse. But will Kohli take the gamble? Looking at the fast and bouncy pitch dished out that seems highly unlikely.

Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah took 14 of the 20 wickets in Adelaide will love to bowl at the pacey and bouncy track in Perth. The last time India fielded a four man pace attack in Australia was at the WACA in 2012 where Zaheer Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and R Vinay Kumar were the frontline seamers.

Australia, on the other hand, needs to come with the goods before it is too late. Their bowling unit will be licking their lips and raring to go at Perth. Mitchell Starc still needs that attacking instinct despite picking five wickets. Skipper Tim Paine is fully fit. But to stay alive in the series they need their batting unit to fire before it is too late. Hence, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh still has an outside chance to play in this Test. If indications need to be picked up, then Wednesday’s practice sessions gave an insight that either Usman Khawaja or Shaun Marsh could open the innings. Aaron Finch might bat one-down.

India 13-man squad: Virat Kohli (C), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav