India ‘excited’ to see green, lively Perth pitch, admits Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team’s arrival at the Optus Stadium on the eve of the second Test was met with a lush, green top which, in the years gone by, would have made the management nervous. Things have changed and the confidence in the Indian team’s bowling lineup has made the skipper Virat Kohli ‘excited’ at the prospect of what is to follow. Moving across from the WACA to the Optus Stadium, the bright green pitch is expected to provide Test cricket’s much-coveted balance between bat and ball. The leafy green grass is the key ingredient for a fast pitch and bears reminder to the lightning wickets of old at the WACA Ground once upon a time.

Visiting Indian teams in the past have struggled to handle the pace and bounce of Australian pitches, and Kohli’s side will experience a surface which may earn reputation of being the fastest and bounciest wicket in the world. But the skipper isn’t daunted by the challenge ahead.

“We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches. We understand that we have a bowling attack that can bowl out the opposition now. When you have four, five bowlers at the peak of their ability, it is always a great feeling to have that in the side,” Kohli said on Thursday.

“As a captain, I am just grateful that these guys are at their peak time right now and it is helping Indian cricket. The way they have bowled in the last three tours, it is amazing. They are hungry for wickets and are not giving easy runs and I am sure it is very exciting for those who are watching us play.”

“Look to be honest I haven’t gone scouting for them, they have been playing for a while and it is just that these five have come into their own when I was the captain. So I am not going to sit here and take credit for unleashing someone.”

Echoing the confidence shared by bowling coach Bharat Arun, Kohli was gung-ho about India’s prospects on playing on a green-top. “I was pretty happy to see the pitch the way it is,” he said and added, “I hope no more grass is taken off it. That would mean that the first three days would be very lively. We as a team are pretty happy with that. We just have to challenge ourselves as a batting unit and play positively and back the bowlers to do what they did at Adelaide as well.”

Not just expressing his confidence in the pacers, Kohli also cited some history in hyping up India’s chances in Perth. “I have played all around the world for 10 years now and I have never played on a wicket like the one at Johannesburg, to be honest,” he said. “I have played at Perth as well in 2012 but was not even close to what Johannesburg was.”

“Look we are not alien to pitches like these and we have played on them in the past and this is nothing new for us. We know what to expect on a pitch like this and as I said on a lively wicket where there is grass on the pitch and the surface being hard, you are as much as in the game as the opposition. And there are no favourites, whichever team plays well and whichever team is brave enough to tackle these conditions wins on tough wickets.”

‘Trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can’

Head curator Brett Sipthorpe stated that the mandate and idea was to make a fast and bouncy pitch for the second Test. “We’ve just been told make it fast, make it bouncy if you can and run with it,” Sipthorpe was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Thursday. “We’re just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can.”

The surface is the same as the one used for a domestic cricket match between Western Australia and New South Wales. That fixture was dominated by the seamers – 32 of the 40 wickets fell to fast bowling – with Jhye Richardson taking 11 wickets. Although, batsman Kurtis Patterson proved runs could be scored with a century on day one.

“We’re pretty much planning for exactly what we had for the Shield game,” Sipthorpe said. “The feedback we got back from the players was terrific, I don’t think I’ve spent so much time talking to players during a game but we just wanted to garner as much feedback as we could from the players.

“We didn’t get any negatives from them, they were all really positive about it. We’re pretty much aiming for the exact same moisture content, and we’re hoping for the exact same pace and bounce.”

The bowler friendly paradise could tempt the captain who wins the toss to bowl first but the extreme temperatures could make things tricky. The temperature on Friday is expected to be 38 degrees with the stadium providing little support for winds. “They’ve had all the talk about pace and bounce and movement, but how long can you sustain heavy pressure in 38 degrees?” he said. “That’s the challenge. If you win the toss do you bowl and make the most of the conditions, or do you think – actually, we’re going to be pretty tired after 50 overs in 38 degrees?”