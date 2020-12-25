India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

India vs Australia (Ind vs Aus) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian outfit has seldom been at such difficult crossroads in recent years as it is in the aftermath of the humiliating defeat in Adelaide and Virat Kohli’s departure for the birth of his child.

But the good thing is that star-in-waiting, Shubman Gill, is ready to honour his team’s leap of faith in him when he makes his Test debut at the imposing Melbourne Cricket Ground. Likewise, young workhorse Mohammed Siraj will step in temporarily to fill the void created by crafty Mohammed Shami’s injury and it will be about how Rahane, touted as a bowler’s captain, handles him.

In the absence of Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav will have to be relentless and also guide a young Siraj, who is expected to feel a bit jittery. Finally, the Indians would like to take that big front-foot stride forward while facing Pat Cumins and Josh Hazlewood not only physically but also figuratively.

Teams:

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Jazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

When is the Australia vs India 2nd Test?

The second Test between Australia and India will be played from December 26, Saturday.

Where will the Australia vs India 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between Australia and India will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the Australia vs India 2nd Test begin?

The second Test between Australia and India will begin at 5 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The second Test between Australia and India will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The 2nd Test between Australia and India will be streamed on SonyLIV. You can also follow live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.