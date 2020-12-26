scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Rahane takes charge in Kohli’s absence

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India take on Australia in the second Test without the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli

By: Sports Desk | December 26, 2020 1:00:51 am
India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India made four changes in their bid to bounce back from their shellacking in Adelaide but they have face an uphill battle in the second test in Melbourne from Saturday. The tourists were shot out for a record low innings total of 36 in Adelaide where Australia triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli’s paternity leave forced the changes, which would see top order batsman Shubman Gill and quick Mohammed Siraj making their debut in the Boxing Day test. Fit-again all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant returned to the side to be led by Ajinkya Rahane in Kohli’s absence. Out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw and stumper Wriddhiman Saha were dropped while Siraj owes his inclusion to the hand injury Mohammed Shami suffered while batting in Adelaide.

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Jazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

