India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights, IND vs AUS: India 112/5 at stumps, need 175 on final day to win

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights, India vs Australia Test Cricket: Australia are in command of the second Test and convincingly so. On a surface with plenty of cracks leading to uneven bounce, India would need to put together 175 runs with just five wickets in the bag and only one regular batsman at the crease. With KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane all back in the pavillion, India were left at 112/5 and a mountain to climb at the end of Day 4 of second Test.
The only positive for India a grim day was the 6/56 by Mohammed Shami which helped bowl Australia out for 243 after a wicketless morning session. Hazlewood-Starc put together 36 runs for the final wicket to add to India’s frustration. With the sun expected to beat down further, the cracks will widen meaning scoring runs will be a herculean task.
STUMPS!
STUMPS! Three wickets in that final session - Kohli, Vijay and Rahane. India are 112/5 and need 175 to win. Australia need five wickets - four of which are tailenders.
WICKET!
That is a simple, simple catch for Travis Head and Rahane is dismissed after playing an absolutely ridiculous shot. Rahane is frustrated and so will be many Indian supporters. A nothing ball by Hazlewood outside the off stump, Rahane slashes hard at it and timed it well. Finds Head at point and that's a good catch taken around head height with the sun almost in his eyes. Rahane walks back for 30 and India are 98/5. Win looks highly improbable now if it was a possibility earlier
Close!
Hazlewood delivery keeps climbing on Hanuma Vihari and the batsman looks to fend it, but the awkward bounce puts him in a tangle. Did it take the glove? Hazlewood thought there was sound. Everyone else is unmoved - including the umpire. Australia opt not to review.
WICKET!
Nathan Lyon has another! Breaches the gap between bat and pad with an inside edge helping it hit the leg stump. Tantalisingly tossed up, Vijay goes for the front foot drive but doesn't get forward enough and is done in for. India are 55/4, Vijay adding 20 runs to India's tally.
WICKET
GONE! Virat Kohli is out for 17 caught in the slips. Nathan Lyon picks up the big wicket. Just as we were telling you, the pitch was generating variable bounce and Lyon was troubling the Indian captain. The front foot prod was not a good option on this pitch. The ball did not turn much and kept straight to draw the edge. Could this be the game changer? IND- 48/3
Vicious bounce
Nathan Lyon pitches one on middle and off and it turns and zoots off the surface. Variable bounce puts Kohli in a bit of bother. The edge takes the ball straight back onto the pitch. No harm done. IND- 44/2
India away chases in 2018
Target: 208 vs South Africa - LOST by 73 runs
287 vs SA - LOST by 136
194 vs ENG - LOST by 32
245 vs ENG - LOST by 61
464 vs ENG - LOST by 119
FOUR! FOUR!
Kohli and then Vijay with boundaries off Hazlewood and Cummins and India have things underway in the final session. These two need to stick around until the end if India are to have any safe chance at chasing this
TEA!
TEA! Six over spell for India after bowling Australia out and they're reduced to 15/2. India need 272 to win
WICKET!
The deamons in the surface are alive, as we saw, and kicking now in India's inning too. Cheteshwar Pujara becomes victim to it and Josh Hazlewood benefits. India are 13/2 as Pujara walks for 4. Extra bounce on the back of length delivery which seams away after hitting the deck. Pujara is lured into sticking his bat out and gets a thin edge behind to Paine. Big wicket for Australia and they know it.
KL Rahul walks back
KL Rahul's expression as he walked back said it all:
WICKET!
Dreadful start for India. KL Rahul chops one on while trying to let the ball pass and Mitchell Starc is pumped. Almost unsure whether he should let the ball go or not and in the end, lets the bat hanging behind him which helps the ball blatter into the stumps. DUCK! India 0/1
India underway
Out walk KL Rahul and Murali Vijay for the 287 run chase. Plenty of pressure on both to end their barren run with the bat. Starc has the new ball in his hand. The crowd joins in with lots of noise. Here we go!
WICKET!
Jasprit Bumrah finally gets rid of the tail and Australia are bowled out. Bowling from round the wicket, he kept it a good length delivery and with Starc backing away, he played all around it and the ball hit the top of off. Hazlewood and Starc sprint back to get ready for India's chase. INDIA SET A TARGET of 287 RUNS TO WIN THE SECOND TEST
Frustration for India
The last wicket has frustrated India now. Just when things were going their way, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have taken initiative to stick around while also slamming confident boundaries. The partnership now 29 runs and the crowd applauding every run they get
WICKET!
Shami has another - his sixth and Australia are nine down now. The ball keeps coming into Lyon, keeps following him as the offie tries to create room for a big hit but doesn't get the desired distance. Shami bangs it short and Lyon slices it to Vihari at deep point. Lyon goes for 5 and Australia are 207/9
WICKET!
The odd low bounce comes into play and has Pat Cummins walking with Jasprit Bumrah picking his second wicket. Cummins was ready to stand up to the short ball but is late on getting down for this low ball. Could have done nothing about it to be fair. Cummins walks for 1 and Australia are 198/8
WICKET!
Mohammed Shami has his third since lunch and a fifer for the seamer! Second five-wicket haul for him in 2018. Lovely bouncer from Shami, in the outside the off area and Khawaja has a little go at it. Faint fickle behind to Pant and Khawaja is dismissed for 72. Australia are 198/7
Hat-trick avoided
No hat-trick for Mohammed Shami then! Second new ball taken and Pat Cummins on the bat, length delivery on the off stump and has been stabbed out for a single.
WICKET!
Aaron Finch goes first ball! Finch was given all clear to bat on the fourth day and he's lasted all of one ball. Not the right line as it hits middle and is angling down leg but Finch tries to trickle it down only to glove it behind to Pant. Finch walks for 25, Australia are 192/6 and Shami will be on a hat-trick next over
WICKET!
Bouncer and GONE! Brutal delivery from Mohammed Shami and Tim Paine falls for 37. Simple catch for Kohli at first slip. Shami finally gets the wicket India were looking for and it has come in the first over after lunch. Climbs up on to Paine, almost an in-your-face delivery and Paine tries to fend it off but the meak effort takes the glove to go up in the air
Second session underway
Mohammed Shami has the ball first up in the second session. Usman Khawaja on the striker's end. And off we go! Reminder that the new ball is due in 2 overs.
LUNCH!
Tim Paine defends the final ball of the opening session successfully - as he has the whole morning - and that will be LUNCH! Australia are 190/4 at Lunch to extend their lead to 233 runs but most importantly for the hosts, they've not lost a wicket.
Kohli vs Paine continues
Kohli and Paine walked off the field on Sunday while animatedly chatting with each other. And it continues. Kohli has a word with Paine in the 71st over. It continues long enough to see Umpire Chris Gaffaney intervene. He says something on the lines of "You both are captains, just play the game."
Close!
Inside edge saves Paine! Low full toss from Bumrah, Paine failed to connect with the flick properly. Had it not been for the edge, he would have been a goner. Kohli looked interested already but someone seems to have pointed out the thick inside edge
FIFTY!
Half century for Usman Khawaja and a resounding applause as he raises his bat and looks sky-wards in prayer. An incredibly impatient knock - getting there in 155 balls.
Slow start
Paine and Khawaja have added just 16 runs from the overnight total but are doing a splendid job of wearing out the Indian seamers. India needed quick wickets at the start but that hasn't worked
Bowling change
First bowling change of the day has Umesh Yadav replacing Jasprit Bumrah
Chance!
Usman Khawaja survives! Tries to steal a single after playing it with soft hands. Bumrah runs up to the ball and takes aim on the turn as he is falling but misses. Lucky, Lucky Khawaja. Has had some skiers yesterday and now this.
Day 4 underway
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to get the play going on Day 4. Tim Paine joined by Usman Khawaja with the bat for Australia
Update: Aaron Finch injury
Aaron Finch has been given the go-ahead to bat having been clubbed with a Mohammed Shami bouncer
Pitch Report
Michael Vaughan with the pitch report: "The cracks have widened even more than yesterday and day before. The foot holes are developing more. There is plenty of action for the seamers. We are in for a gripping game"
How India can claw back?
India need to do an Australia if they are to come back into this. Quick wickets in the opening session to curtail Australia's run flow as much as possible and India are in it. A 250 run target or under will be an interesting contest. Anything beyond and Australia will be strong contenders to make it 1-1 in the series
Day 4!
