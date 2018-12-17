India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights, IND vs AUS: India 112/5 at stumps, need 175 on final day to win

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights, India vs Australia Test Cricket: Australia are in command of the second Test and convincingly so. On a surface with plenty of cracks leading to uneven bounce, India would need to put together 175 runs with just five wickets in the bag and only one regular batsman at the crease. With KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane all back in the pavillion, India were left at 112/5 and a mountain to climb at the end of Day 4 of second Test.

The only positive for India a grim day was the 6/56 by Mohammed Shami which helped bowl Australia out for 243 after a wicketless morning session. Hazlewood-Starc put together 36 runs for the final wicket to add to India’s frustration. With the sun expected to beat down further, the cracks will widen meaning scoring runs will be a herculean task.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Perth Stadium, Perth 21 December 2018 Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2) vs India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs