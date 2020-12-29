India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score:

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Day 4 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Australia faces a big challenge to avoid defeat in the second cricket Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as they take on each other on Tuesday, Day 4 of the Boxing Test. Leading by just two runs overall, Australia will resume its second innings on Tuesday on 133-6. Cameron Green (17 not out) and Pat Cummins (15 not out) have added 34 off 112 balls for the seventh wicket and hanging on grimly.

A depleted Indian attack shrugged off an injury to paceman Umesh Yadav to rout Australia’s batsmen and give themselves a platform for a series-levelling victory. India’s performance represents a stunning reversal of form, following an embarrassing eight-wicket loss in Adelaide in the first test of the four-match series.