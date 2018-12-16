India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 3: Australia lead by 175 runs to remain on top

Australia were 132/4 at stumps on the day three of the second Test against India on Sunday. The Kangaroos extended their overall lead to 175 runs to remain ahead in the game. Earlier in the day, India folded up meekly for 283 to hand Australia a lead of 43. Australia then got off to a good start before Aaron Finch (25) was retired hurt due to a blow on his right index finger off Mohammed Shami’s delivery. From thereon, the hosts lost four more wickets to remain at 132 when bad light stopped play. Three overs remain unbowled when play has been called off. Tim Paine (8) and Usman Khawaja (41) remained unbeaten at the crease.

In the morning session, responding to Australia’s first-innings total of 326, India were all out for 283 to give the hosts a 43 run lead. From overnight 172/3, India made a torrid start to the day as Ajinkya Rahane (51) was caught behind off Nathan Lyon (2-50) on the fourth ball of the first over.

India failed to cash in on Virat Kohli’s masterful 25th hundred and lost their last three wickets for 31 runs to be bowled out for 283 before Australia extended their lead in the third Test. Nathan Lyon (5-67) took his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Australia took a 43-run lead in the first innings. In doing so, Lyon equaled Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan with seven five-wicket hauls against India in Test cricket.

Post lunch, India’s first innings lasted only another 12.3 overs as the long tail refused to wag for the third time this series. Ishant Sharma (1). Overall, India lost their last six wickets for 60 runs to hand Australia the advantage.

In their second innings, the hosts’ opening pair struggled to get going as the Indian pacers used the new ball to good effect. Harris got a life in the fifth over, when Cheteshwar Pujara dropped him at first slip off Ishant Sharma. At the stroke of Tea, Aaron Finch was batting on 25 not out when he was hit on his finger by Mohammed Shami and walked off in pain.

From thereon the Indian seamers made the ball do the talking and picked up three quick wickets in a span of seven overs. Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, and Peter Handscomb departed one after the other to leave Australia at 85/3. Travis Head once again fell to a wide delivery from Shami when Australia were 120/4. But from thereon till the end of the day Paine and Khwaja dug deep and batted with patience to end the day without any more hiccups/