India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Paine, Khawaja take lead past 150

India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: India play Australia in the second Test at Perth in hope of taking 2-0 lead.
Australia battled through an onslaught from India’s fiery fast bowlers on the third day of the second test, building an ominous 175-run lead with six wickets in hand on a menacing Perth Stadium pitch that is expected to deteriorate further. The hosts reached stumps at 132 for four in their second innings on Sunday with Usman Khawaja 41 not out and captain Tim Paine unbeaten on eight.
Australia, desperate to level the series after narrowly losing the opener in Adelaide, could be without the services of opener Aaron Finch, who retired hurt on the stroke of tea with a possible fractured right index finger.
Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2)
vs
India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Highlights
Stumps on Day 3
3 overs remain unbowled and play has been called off. AUS- 132/4 (48 overs), Australia lead by 175 runs. Paine (8) and Khawaja (41).
Australia's lead by 150
After the departure of Travis Head, Tim Paine (6) and Usman Khawaja (41) are slowly rebuilding the innings. Fast bowlers seem a little bit tired. The lead has gone past 150. AUS- 121/4
OUT
OUT! Mohammad Shami strikes as Travis Head caught at third man Australia 120/4 with a lead of 163. Captain Paine walks to the crease
Australia bring up 100
Australia cross 100-run mark as they take their lead to 143 with Khawaja on 25* and Head on 11*.
OUT
WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes as Peter Handscomb is trapped in front for 13. The ball swings back and hits the pads. AUS 85/3, leading by 128.
WICKET
Marsh is caught behind off Shami, departs for 5. Two quick wickets for India, putting them in the driver's seat. AUS are 64/2, lead by 107
The Aussies could be in trouble here ... The Indians Quicks are on fire ... Getting more out of this pitch today than the Aussies ... Test cricket at its best ... #AUSvIND#Perth
Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris are out to open for Australia, who start the second innings with a lead of 43.
Kohli out or not out?
Leading India's fightback on Day 3 of the second Test in Perth, Kohli, who slammed a century, fell to a controversial catch taken by Peter Handscomb. Watch here
ALL OUT
ALL OUT! India are dismissed for 283 as Nathan Lyon gets his fifth. Bumrah, who smashes a boundary but is out caught in the slips on the very next ball, departs for 4. Australia to begin their second innings with 43-run lead
OUT
Nathan Lyon gets his fourth as Pant is caught by Starc, departs for 36. That's nine down for India.
WICKET
OUT! Ishant Sharma departs for 1 as Nathan Lyon picks his third. India are now eight down, traliing by 70 runs.
Lunch
Mohammad Shami departs for a golden duck as India are seven down. That's two wickets in three balls for the hosts. With that, it's LUNCH at 252/7, India trail by 74 runs.
WICKET
OUT! Cummins claims a big one, finds the edge and Handscomb Just takes the catch above the ground to send Virat Kohli back for 123 soon after India bring up 250, trail Australia by 75
Lead less than 100
India have reduced the hosts' lead to less than 100. India are 234/5 after Vihari's wicket. The visitors need to be careful now with Kohli hoping to build a partnership with Pant.
WICKET!
WICKET! Hazlewood claims Vihari's wicket soon after Kohli's century. He bowls a beautiful outswinger to end the innings of Hanuma Vihari, who is gone for 20
CENTURY
What a brilliant knock from the captain! Virat Kohli slams his 25th Test Hundred and 7th vs Australia from 214 balls. Kohli celebrates with 'let the bat do the talking' gesture in Perth.
OUT! What a start to Day 3 as Nathan Lyon sends Ajinkya Rahane back in the first over. Rahane edges one to the keeper off Lyon, he is gone for 51.Hanuma Vihari joins Virat Kohli in the middle.
Day 3 underway
Nathan Lyon starts the proceedings on Day 3 for the Aussies with Kohli on strike. Is this the session that decides which way this Test match heads? Kohli eyes his century
Ishant Sharma on no-balls
Ishant Sharma took a dig at the Australian media for criticising him for his no-balls. “Maybe Australian media should answer the question. Not me. I have been playing cricket for so long. And these things happen. Because you are a human, you are bound to make a mistake. I was not worried about it at all,” Ishant said. Read full story here.
Usman Khawaja says Australia retain upper hand
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put India on the ascendancy on Day 2 but Usman Khawaja said that Australia retain the upper hand and will be looking for early wickets on Sunday. Read full story here
Pitch
Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay fell cheaply in response to Australia’s 326, but Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara displayed defiance to prevent disaster in Perth on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and Australia. Virat Kohli determinedly led India's fightback on an engrossing day two on Saturday, blunting Australia's bowling attack to leave the second test hanging in the balance. We resume Day 3 on 172/3,
Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain
Ishant Sharma on no-balls
Ishant Sharma took a dig at the Australian media for criticising him for his no-balls. “Maybe Australian media should answer the question. Not me. I have been playing cricket for so long. And these things happen. Because you are a human, you are bound to make a mistake. I was not worried about it at all,” Ishant said. Read full story here.
Usman Khawaja says Australia retain upper hand
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane put India on the ascendancy on Day 2 but Usman Khawaja said that Australia retain the upper hand and will be looking for early wickets on Sunday. Read full story here
Pitch
Openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay fell cheaply in response to Australia’s 326, but Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara displayed defiance to prevent disaster in Perth on Saturday.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third day of the second Test between India and Australia. Virat Kohli determinedly led India's fightback on an engrossing day two on Saturday, blunting Australia's bowling attack to leave the second test hanging in the balance. We resume Day 3 on 172/3,