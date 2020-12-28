India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score:

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India begin the day three of the Boxing Test, second of the ongoing four-match series, at 277 for five with a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rahane resumes on 104 along with Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat, slamming his 12th Test century.