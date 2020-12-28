scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind
Live now

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: India take on Australia on the third day of Boxing Test

By: Sports Desk | December 28, 2020 1:00:53 am

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India begin the day three of the Boxing Test, second of the ongoing four-match series, at 277 for five with a handy 82-run lead after bowling out Australia for 195 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rahane resumes on 104 along with Ravindra Jadeja on 40, the two having added what might prove to be a game-changing 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket. A day after earning rich praise for his tactical acumen while marshalling the bowlers, Rahane shone bright with the bat, slamming his 12th Test century.

Live Blog

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score:

Australia Playing XI: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade

India Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

[ie_content_priority_driven exkeyword="Top, Sports, News, Now" link="https://indianexpress.com/section/sports/" hlabel="Top Sports News Now" hlink="https://indianexpress.com/section/sports/" pid="1929671" mlabel="Click here for more" mlink="https://indianexpress.com/section/sports/"]

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd