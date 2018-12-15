India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India 172/3 at stumps

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: It was advantage India at the end of Day 2 thanks to a 90-run stand between captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane alongwith another gritty knock by Cheteshwar Pujara. Australia were all out for 326 and India lost openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay within the first six overs due to some brilliant bowling by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Kohli then came in and countered with Pujara holding fort at the other end. The pair added 74 before Pujara was dismissed for 24 off 103 deliveries. Rahane came in and put the pressure back on the Australians. Both Kohli and Rahane crossed their fifties and India will start Day 3 on 172/3.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Perth Stadium, Perth 21 December 2018 Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2) vs India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs