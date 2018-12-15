India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India 172/3 at stumps
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will start Day 3 on a partnership of 90 runs for the fourth wicket. The pair plundered runs in the latter overs of Day 2.
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: It was advantage India at the end of Day 2 thanks to a 90-run stand between captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane alongwith another gritty knock by Cheteshwar Pujara. Australia were all out for 326 and India lost openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay within the first six overs due to some brilliant bowling by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
Kohli then came in and countered with Pujara holding fort at the other end. The pair added 74 before Pujara was dismissed for 24 off 103 deliveries. Rahane came in and put the pressure back on the Australians. Both Kohli and Rahane crossed their fifties and India will start Day 3 on 172/3.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19Perth Stadium, Perth 21 December 2018
Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2)
vs
India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs
Live Blog
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights:
India win Day 2
But that doesn't mean that they are on the brink of winning the Test match. They still trail by 154 runs and there is every possibility of a collapse happening if one of these two get dismissed early on Sunday, but this is exactly the kind of foundation that India needed. Furthermore, this has been a brilliant display of Test batting. After the openers departed it was a song of ice (Pujara) and fire (Kohli). After the Che-sistance ended, Rahane took up the role of runs plunderer before settling in. If Australia don't get that aforementioned early wicket on Day 3, they are in for a tough ride.
STUMPS
India 172/3, Kohli on 82 off 181, Rahane on 51 off 103. The pair have put up 90 runs for the fourth wicket. These two, alongwith Cheteshwar Pujara have ensured that India are on top at the end of Day 2.
Last over of the day
Kohli on 79 off 178, Rahane 41 off 100, partnership is now worth 87 runs off 178 balls. Pat Cummins to bowl the final over.
Whistle past Kohli's edge
Cummins bowls this back of a length and outside off and Kohli pokes at it, whistles past the Indian captain's outside edge to the keeper. The next ball he tucks away fine for a four. India 167/3.
50 for Rahane
Back-to-back fifties for the Indian vice-captain. He and Kohli are playing some beautiful shots in these final minutes of Day 2. Rahane had hit consecutive boundaries off Hazlewood, the first of which was as perfect an on-drive as you would see on a cricket field.
Lyon slows things down
They are 146/3. The introduction of Nathan Lyon has brought the run rate down considerably. He is rotating with Cummins at the moment. Kohli and Rahane are trying to get as much as they can from Cummins and in the process, the Indian captain produced this work of art.
Australia were bowling short to Rahane in the early part of his innings but the Indian vice-captain fought fire with fire. Shorter deliveries have mostly gone to the boundary or for strike rotations, according to Cricviz.
Australia have been very short to Rahane. They have preferred to bowl shorter in the channel rather than looking to entice the drive, but Rahane has fought fire with fire, playing numerous attacking shots to the shorter deliveries, and scoring at 7.12rpo against them. #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/yhL59nJYqb
And it has come off 106 balls. After that initialy flurry, Rahane has settled in and so the run rate has fallen but India won't be complaining one bit. This is exactly the kind of stuff one would expect of Rahane. Let's see if he can push on and get the big 100.
India 124/3
Partnership is now worth 42 runs. Aakash Chopra is requesting Rahane to not sweep on his Twitter handle and Usman Khawaja is wearing multiple hats on the field. Literally.
Drinks
Rahane is getting his thumb checked and has called for a new glove. Partnership between him and Kohli is now 35 and India seem to be intent on scoring as many as they can before stumps. At least, that seems to be the case at the moment. Nathan Lyon will continue after drinks.
50 for Kohli!
Cuts Cummins over gully to bring up the half century. Rahane and Kohli have started a counterattack of sorts. Their partnership has reached 31 off 32 balls already with Rahane doing the bulk of the scoring. The Indian vice-captain is on 23 off 24 balls.
OUT
OUT! Pujara's knock ends as Australia's Mitchell Starc removes him for 24. India's third-wicket resistence comes to an end. Pujara edges a Starc delivery going down the leg side. India are 82/3
Review
Review... NOT OUT! A big shout for lbw from Cummins and the Aussies against Pujara, but not out is the call. Going over and Australia lose a review.
OUT! Rahul departs for 2 as he gets knocked over by a perfect yorker from Josh Hazlewood. Virat Kohli comes in to bat. India are 8/2
Second session
We are back for the second session. India are 6/1 (3 overs), trail Australia by 320 runs. Rahul (1*), Pujara (0*)
Wicket and Lunch
Australia strike early as Murali Vijay goes for a duck. That's an absolute ripper from Starc. He gets one to swing back in and Vijay completely misses the line of the ball. With that it’s lunch on Day 2 as IND are 6/1.
India innings
The players are out again. KL Rahul on strike, Murali Vijay at the other end, Mitchell Starc to open the bowling.
ALL OUT
ALL OUT! Ishant Sharma ends up with 4/41 in 20.3 overs as Australia are bowled out for 326. That's Ishant with two-in-two ends. He will be on a hat-trick in the next innings.
WICKET
Ishant Sharma claims his third as he removes Mitchell Starc for 6.Starc edges behind to Pant looking for the big drive. Australia 326/9
Manjrekar on Indian bowlers
Considering that the tail is wagging consistently, nowadays, Indian bowlers must try and have more concentration of good length balls (as seen on left to top order batsman) and curb the excessive variation to lower order batsmen as seen on right.#sonysixpic.twitter.com/uNfDUsxFEx
OUT! Bumrah claims his second wicket by trapping Australia captain Tim Paine in front. Paine departs for 38 as AUS are eight down
WICKET!
Breakthrough for India! Umesh Yadav claims the first wicket of Day 2 as Pat Cummins departs for 19. Umesh clips the top of Cummins' off-stump. Australia are 310/7
Drinks
Drinks: Paine and Cummins' 50-run partnership has taken Australia past 300. India haven't been able to pick up a wicket in the morning session. Paine 34* and Cummins 19*
Australia cross 300
Good start by Australia as hosts bring up 300 on day 2. Runs are coming at a brisk rate for the hosts this morning as Tim Paine (32) and Pat Cummins (16) get close to 50-run partnership. AUS 300/6 after 100 overs
Why did Bumrah not start on Day 2?
The decision not to start with Bumrah today is very strange. On day one Bumrah drew more false shots than any bowler (26%) and had a higher Expected Wickets (xW) sum than any bowler (3.33). #AUSvIND
Hello and welcoem to our live coverage of India vs Ausralia 2nd Test Day 2. The hosts finished Day 1 on 277 for six with captain Tim Paine unbeaten on 16 and Pat Cummins 11 not out.
Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain
