India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score:

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: India resume at 36 for one on Day 2 of the second Test in Melbourne with debutant Shubman Gill 28 not out and Cheteshwar Pujara on seven after the loss of opener Mayank Argarwal for a duck.

The visitors proved there is life without captain Virat Kohli as they bowled Australia out for 195 then weathered a fierce pace assault in the late afternoon to dominate the opening day. After Australia won the toss and elected to bat, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah grabbed four wickets and seamer Mohammed Siraj took two on an emotional Test debut little more than a month after the death of his father.