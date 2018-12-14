India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ind vs Aus: Australia close on 277/6 on an even day

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: All the noise and expectations of the Perth Optus Stadium being a pace and bounce friendly track proved to be bit of an aberration and that saw India going in with four seamers in the second Test. After a 100-run stand for the opening wicket, Australia lost a few quick wickets to lose way before Shaun Marsh and Travis Head built another stand for the fifth wicket. Under hot conditions, Indian seamers were made to toil but would consider it to be an even day with the hosts closing day one at 277/6.

Marcus Harris scored 70, Aaron Finch 50 and then Travis Head 58 to come out as stand out performers. For India, it wasn’t the seamers but part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari who accounted for key wickets (Harris and Marsh). Ishant Sharma, too, picked up two wickets on a day he had issues with his line and length early on.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 Perth Stadium, Perth 21 December 2018 Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2) vs India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0) Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs