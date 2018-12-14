India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ind vs Aus: Australia close on 277/6 on an even dayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-2nd-test-day-1-live-cricket-score-perth-live-streaming-5492923/
India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, Ind vs Aus: Australia close on 277/6 on an even day
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, India vs Australia 2nd Test: Having won the toss, Australia reached 277/6 at close on Day 1 at the Perth Stadium.
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights, IND vs AUS: All the noise and expectations of the Perth Optus Stadium being a pace and bounce friendly track proved to be bit of an aberration and that saw India going in with four seamers in the second Test. After a 100-run stand for the opening wicket, Australia lost a few quick wickets to lose way before Shaun Marsh and Travis Head built another stand for the fifth wicket. Under hot conditions, Indian seamers were made to toil but would consider it to be an even day with the hosts closing day one at 277/6.
Marcus Harris scored 70, Aaron Finch 50 and then Travis Head 58 to come out as stand out performers. For India, it wasn’t the seamers but part-time spinner Hanuma Vihari who accounted for key wickets (Harris and Marsh). Ishant Sharma, too, picked up two wickets on a day he had issues with his line and length early on.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19Perth Stadium, Perth 21 December 2018
Australia 326 (108.3) & 243 (93.2)
vs
India 283 (105.5) & 140 (56.0)
Match Ended ( Day 5 - 2nd Test ) Australia beat India by 146 runs
Live Blog
STUMPS!
Australia finish the opening day of the second Test at 277/6. Bumrah pings Cummins on the pad but there is a bottom edge on it. The ball stays low and Australia don't add another wicket on the last ball of the day. Tim Paine unbeaten on 16 and Pat Cummins on 11.
WICKET!
Travis Head picks out Mohammed Shami in the shadows. Ishant Sharma has his second wicket and Australia are six down. Checking if it is a legal ball and it sure is. Head slashes at the delivery well outside off but doesn't get the desired distance or the direction on it. Taken by Shami with ease at third man. Australia are 251/6
New Ball
India have taken the new ball and Mohammed Shami gets first crack at it.
FIFTY!
Travis Head brings up his third Test fifty and second in the series. Plays it with soft hands to take a single and gets there from 70 balls
WICKET!
Hanuma Vihari strikes for the second time and Shaun Marsh is dismissed for 45. Plenty of credit to Rahane at first slip to react quickly and hold on. Australia are 232/5. Vihari sticking to the outside the off side channel and is rewarded for it. Quick delivery outside off, Marsh goes for the cut, gets a thick outside edge which deflected off Pant's thigh and traveled quickly to Rahane at first slip - who takes a sharp catch.
DROPPED!
Shaun Marsh, on 24, survives and it is put down by Rishabh Pant! Shortish delivery outside off by Hanuma Vihari, Marsh looks to cut, gets a thin edge. Pant was in position to grab that but hard hands meant the ball hit the palms and popped out. How costly will this drop be?
Head and Marsh in the middle
Head was lucky to not walk away with a golden duck. The first ball he faced came off the gloves and few over second slip - Virat Kohli - and raced to the boundary. It was an impossible height for anyone to reach but lucky escape there. Anyhow, take a look at this beauty.
Kohli takes a screamer at second slip and Handscomb has to walk! Back of a length outside off by Ishant, Handscomb tries the cut but its too close to his body. It takes the edge and flies to second slip, Kohli reaches out to his left and plucks it with one hand. That is a catch for the highlight reels. Australia 148/4.
TEA
TEA! Second session to India? Australia not in trouble but a far better session for India than the first. Australia 145/3 - 79 runs in the session at cost of 3 wickets
WICKET!
Marcus Harris is dissmissed for 70, a polite applause for the Aussie opener as he walks back. Hanuma Vihari strikes to get the well-set batsman. The extra bounce doing the magic for Vihari. Harris went into his crease for a late cut as the ball kept coming into him, but finds the glove to loop up and be taken by Rahane at first slip. Australia are 134/3
WICKET!
Umesh Yadav is pumped as he gets Usman Khawaja for 5. A patient knock from Khawaja but not enough runs on it. Australia are 130/2. Shortish and outside off by Umesh, Khawaja went back in his crease and looked to cut it away on the back-foot but only musters a thick outside edge to Pant.
Tough chance
Tough, tough chance for KL Rahul in the slip cordon. One of the best Indian fielders KL Rahul gets his fingertips but doesn't hold on. Harris spots the width outside off by Shami, goes attacking and the outside edge goes flying to KL Rahul. Runs away to the fence for a boundary
Sachin Tendulkar's assessment
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch: "I feel the wicket has quickened up a bit and as time goes by, it will only become harder and have more pace and bounce."
WICKET!
First ball of Bumrah's over has Finch caught leg before but this is possibly going over the stumps. Next one is fuller and once again Finch goes across to play it down the leg side and misses the ball completely. A much needed boost for India and thats the breakthrough India needed. Seamed in sharply and gets pinned low on the front pad. Would have gone on to hit the middle stump. Finch walks for 50, Australia are 112/1
FIFTY!
Spin introduced with Hanuma Vihari and first two balls are put away for boundaries by Aaron Finch. Helps him get quicker to his second Test fifty. Plays it with soft hands towards cover and gets to the half ton mark
'Could well be a downhill ride for India'
Sachin Tendulkar has a word of advice for the Indian team as Australia continue to attack:
Australia played well in the first session and have surely been more positive today. It’s important for them to continue to bat well in the 1st innings of this Test to stay alive in the series, otherwise it will be a downhill ride all the way to Sydney. #INDvAUS
Shake of hands between Finch and Harris to bring up the 100-run stand. Harris plays it with soft hands and steal a quick single
FIFTY!
Loud applause rings around the Perth Stadium as Marcus Harris brings up his maiden Test fifty. Gets there with a single which is followed by a boundary. 36 of Harris' 50 runs have come in boundaries
Second session underway
FOUR! FOUR! Marcus Harris with two confident boundaries off Shami in the second over post lunch. Also, one has stayed low. Very low. Shami and Harris share a laugh with the ball staying low and beating the off stump.
LUNCH!
First session of the second Test goes to Australia: Marcus Harris unbeaten on 36 and Aaron Finch on 28 as Australia stand at 66/0 at Lunch
EDGED, FOUR!
Jasprit Bumrah to Aaron Finch and it finds the outside edge to beat the second slip to go down for a four. The fielder dives to his right but the ball beats him to run away for a four
50-up for Australia
50 run stand for the opening wicket between Harris and Finch. Short and wide by Umesh and it has been cut away. Runs away to the point region for a four. Not enough on it to bother Harris and it brings up Australia's 50
Not out. INDIA REVIEW! NOT OUT!
Mohammed Shami to Aaron Finch and it has been given not out for lbw. Virat Kohli looks livid. INDIA REVIEW! Fair delivery. No edge on that delivery and it is confirmed by Snicko. Ball tracking next - impact in line, pitching outside off but going over the middle stump. NOT OUT! INDIA LOSE THEIR REVIEW.
Bowling change
First bowling change of the Test sees Umesh Yadav replace Ishant Sharma after the 8th over of the inning
FOUR! FOUR! FOUR!
Tough, tough over for Ishant Sharma. A much handy over for Marcus Harris. Ishant started with an errant line down the leg and Harris plays it towards the fine leg boundary for a four. Third ball of the over is a no-ball and it is cheered slightly by the Perth crowd. Fourth ball of the over is fullish and Harris pushes at it to beat the mid-on fielder. Next ball is on the other side and it beats the mid-off fielder now. Finishes the over by beating the inside edge. Rather worryingly, Ishant not breaching 130ks yet.
Ishant spooked?
Ishant Sharma isn't hitting the high speeds. Just yet. No ball factor? He has checked his run up multiple times already, marking guard of his jumping spot and then the landing spot
FOUR! First runs of the match is a boundary by Aaron Finch to Jasprit Bumrah. Short but not enough pace on it and gives enough time to Finch to pull it away for a boundary. First runs of the second Test
Lovely start by Ishant
Third ball of the match, a swinging delivery by Ishant Sharma has the seam pointing towards first slip, shapes away from the left-hander and draws Harris on the drive only to beat the outside edge
Off we go!
Anthems? Done. Team huddle? Done. Australia openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch come out to bat. Ishant Sharma has the ball and he will bowl to Harris from round the wicket. SECOND TEST GO!
Should India have played Jadeja?
Former England captain Michael Vaughan reckons India should have gone for Ravindra Jadeja - not just for the spin factor but for his handy batting skills.
Think India have made a mistake not playing @imjadeja ... Not only for his bowling but his Batting at No 8 ... India have a very long tail this Week ... Aussies to win ... #AUSvIND#Perth
India go for a four seamers attack - Ishant Sharma, UMESH YADAV, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of injured Rohit Sharma
CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS
Tim Paime: We are gonna have a bat first. Look obviously it is very warm today and I said this wicket, at the press conference as well, will crack up under the hot weather. Everyone has recovered really well and raring to go. We are happy to be batting first. We are gonna back our boys. We are trying to create an environment which is going to be a bit stable. It is great to be here as it is an amazing stadium.
Virat Kohli: We would have batted as well. But not a bad thing to bowl on day 1 on a wicket which has a lot of grass. we are happy with whatever we are going to do. I have seen an ODI game happen here and it had quite a bit for the bowlers. Pretty excited about that as a bowling side. We will look to get in and make some inroads with the ball. It is a frest Test. Just another Test match for us. We are not taking anything complacently. We have to work hard for another victory. We are taking the confidence from the last game but not the scoreline ahead.
TOSS!
TOSS! Australia have won the toss and elected to bat in Perth
Pre-match reading
PREVIEW: Not since the West Indies bowlers of the yesteryears has so much attention been given to overseas seamers in Australia
From the nets: Hanuma Vihari sticks to the backfoot against Jadeja; Bhuvneshwar Kumar isn't affected by the long term injury; and Kohli opts for the bounciest pitch at the nets to bat on
Shane Warne has his money on....
Shane Warne is backing Australia to win this. Will it be that way? "Good luck to both teams in Perth today for the second test ! Sorry to all my Indian fans, but given the pitch conditions, a hard, green bouncy & fast pitch - I think the Aussies will blow India away ! I hope Starc finds his form & gets 10 for the match & Finch gets a big 100 👍"
Toss is 10 minutes away
Both teams putting in final touches and last bits of words of encouragement before the second Test begins.
Michael Vaughan with the pitch report: "The live green grass will encourage the seamers. Expect plenty of seam and bounce. Don't rule out the spinners either. I would rather be a bowler this week". So are we going to see four seamers and no spinners?
Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Chris Tremain
