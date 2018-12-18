India vs Australia: Lyon pips Lee to become highest Test wicket taker against India Down Under

Australia on Tuesday defeated India by 146 runs in the 2nd Test at Perth to level the series 1-1. Needing five wickets to win, seamers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets while Nathan Lyon picked up one as India were bowled out for 140 in the 287-run chase. This was Australia’s first Test win since the ball tampering episode earlier in March this year.

Advertising

Nathan Lyon, who picked up 8 wickets in the Test, including a fifer in the first innings, was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said, “It’s amazing to play a role in a victory, haven’t had one in a while. Thanks to everyone. Can’t wait to sing the song. It’s fair to say we’ve been in a drought, so good to break. Was special to wrap the tail up quickly. My role probably changed a bit, attacking in Adelaide to a defending on here. But luckily they ran down to the wicket to create a few footholes. When you come up against the best players, to compete against Virat and take his wicket was pretty special. Big thanks to my brother, I’m not a very good batter so just trying to play my role.”

Here are some stats from the match:

– Nathan Lyon pips Brett Lee to become the highest wicket-taker against India in Tests in Australia, with 46 wickets to his name.

– This is India’s 9th defeat while chasing 200-plus targets in the Test in last five years. Out of 13 Tests, India have lost nine while four ended in a draw.

Advertising

– This is Tim Paine’s first Test win as a captain in five matches.

– Nathan Lyon has now dismissed Virat Kohli seven times in international cricket – the joint second most times that any bowler has dismissed Indian captain across formats.

– Mohammed Shami has picked 44 wickets in 2018. This is the first time after 2011 (Ishant Sharma – 43) that an Indian seamer has taken 40-plus wickets in a calendar year in Tests.

– The Indian pacers have now taken seven five-wicket hauls in Tests in 2018 which is a record. They previously took six five-wicket hauls each in 1981 and 2014.

– This is the first time Mohammed Shami has taken six wickets in an innings of a Test match. His previous career-best figures were 5 for 28 against South Africa at Johannesburg earlier this year.

– Mohammed Shami’s figures of 56/6 in Australia’s second innings were the fourth best by an Indian seamer in Tests in Australia.

– KL Rahul has been dismissed bowled seven times out of his last 11 Test innings.

(With inputs from Reuters)