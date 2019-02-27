Ind vs Aus 2nd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After going down by three wickets in the first T20I, India would look for a win in the second and final match of the series. India could only manage 126/7 in their 20 overs in the previous encounter and skipper Virat Kohli would hope for a much strong show from the batsmen on Wednesday. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and the former made the most out of this opportunity by scoring a half-century. However, it would be interesting to see if the team management sticks to the opening pair that featured in the last game or Dhawan gets an incoming ticket in the do-or-die clash.

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

Advertising

India vs Australia 2nd T20 will take place on Wednesday, February 27, 2018.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does India vs Australia 2nd T20I begin?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will begin at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd T20I?

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Advertising

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.