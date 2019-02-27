India vs Australia 2nd T20I: India make three changes for series decider

India made three changes to their side which takes on Australia in the second and final T20I at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul replace Rohit Sharma, Mayank Markande and Umesh Yadav. Thereby, Kaul and Bumrah are the only frontline fast bowlers. Vijay Shankar will most likely bowl four overs. India will bat first after Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl.

Speaking at the toss Virat Kohli said, “Three changes. Rohit is rested, Shikhar comes in. Vijay Shankar comes in for Markande, because of the pitch conditions and Umesh makes way for Sid Kaul.”

“We would have bowled first as well. Like Aaron said it’s a good wicket. Looks like the old Bangalore wicket and that’s a good sign. Looks like there has been a lot of hard work done to prepare and maintain the pitch. The wicket was a bit of spoiler for the last couple of years but it looks like it’s back to normal where all teams enjoy playing here. Shot selection was something we discussed (after the last game). The bowling was outstanding. We need to get used to playing big games,” he added.

Meanwhile, Australia remained unchanged. “We are going to bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, so hopefully, we can chase this down. We back ourselves to chase the target down. If at all there is going to be anything for the pacers it is going to be up front, so would like to exploit that. No changes for us,” Finch said at the toss.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Australia (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa