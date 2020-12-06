India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing 11, Players List, Live Streaming, TV Channels

India are scheduled to play 3 T20Is in the series. (Reuters)

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Predicted Playing 11, Sydney Weather Forecast, Players List: Australia strengthened their spin bowling by bringing in Nathan Lyon on Saturday but continue to fret over the availability of captain Aaron Finch in the two remaining Twenty20 Internationals against India.

Off-spinner Lyon replaced all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been released from the squad to play for Australia A, according to a Cricket Australia website. Lyon has not played a Twenty20 International since a 2018 match against Pakistan in Dubai.

India, on the other hand, are getting into their winning mode with back to back wins across two formats. Victory in the final ODI and the opening T20I means momentum is with the visitors as they make their way to Sydney.

Sydney Weather Forecast:

Sydney remains almost under no threat of precipitation on Sunday. The temperature will linger at 20 degrees Celcius.

Pitch Report:

With smaller grounds than in Canberra, pacers could be key. The pitch is expected to be slower than Manuka Oval, where there is likely to be something there for the bowlers.

TV Channels:

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3.

Predicted Playing XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (VC & WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (WK), Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, and Sean Abbott.

