WATCH: MS Dhoni does another full split to survive stumping

MS Dhoni received a standing ovation at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru after walking out to bat in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) of the two-match series against Australia. Dhoni, playing his 98th T20I, came into bat after Rishabh Pant innings came to an end. But just a few overs later he reminded one and all why is still one of the fittest in the game.

The incident happened in the 11th over of the match when Dhoni advanced to Adam Zampa, who threw it wide. But Dhoni was quick to go back but Handscomb took off the bails. But he was back in the crease in a fashion only he can do- stretched to the maximum. Umpire went upstairs to check and gave the decision in Dhoni’s favor.

Dhoni had once again faced flak for his slow innings in the first T20I. However, he returned to form with a quickfire 23-ball 40 in the second match.

Despite his recent criticism, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that Dhoni’s contribution to the Indian team is invaluable.

“My prayer is to please leave the gentleman alone and he will continue to do well. He is also not getting younger.”

“So the consistency you might have at a younger age will obviously not be there and you have to bear with that,” said Sunil Gavaskar on India Today.