India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: India take on Australia once again with an eye on levelling the series. India trail the series 0-1 after Australia produced a fine batting show to beat the hosts by four wickets in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday. Invited to bat, Hardik Pandya (71 not out) and KL Rahul (55) scored scintillating half-centuries to help India post 208 for six. In reply, opener Cameron Green put India on the back foot with his 30-ball 61 before Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) took the visitors over the line with four balls to spare.

With the win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Streaming details:

When will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I will be played on Friday, September 23.

Where will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I be played?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2ndT20I will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

When will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I be available for streaming?

The India vs Australia (IND vs AUS), 2nd T20I will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd T20I Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.