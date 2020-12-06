India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score Online: AUS might miss captain in must-win match

India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Updates

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After the concussion substitute brouhaha, it is India who go into the second match of the T20I series with their noses ahead. Australia must win this match to stay alive in the series. Troublingly for them, there are injury worries over skipper Aaron Finch. Could Steve Smith return to the helm?

A series win will be an ideal confidence booster for India before the Test series. Having won two matches in Canberra, Virat Kohli and his boys will aim to win the next two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Toss and Playing XIs at 1:10 pm IST.