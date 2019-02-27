India vs Australia 2nd T20I Playing XI: India should recall Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul at No. 4, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India great Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday said that India should bring back Shikhar Dhawan into the side in the 2nd T20I, while KL Rahul should bat at No. 4 position. India had replaced Dhawan with Rahul to give the latter a chance to get some runs on the board and rebuild his confidence. The right-handed batsman hammered a fifty but failed to carry on during a crucial stage in the match.

Writing in a column for Times of India, the former batsman said: “The plus point for India is Rahul’s return to form and Markande showing good temperament under pressure. The fielding though with two wicketkeepers in the outfield meant that the extra run was always on for the Australians. India would do well to bring Dhawan back and have Rahul at No.4.”

Gavaskar further criticised Umesh Yadav, who conceded 14 runs in the final over, as India lost the match by 3 wickets. “Umesh Yadav, despite being around for such a long time, is not convincing as a white-ball bowler, so India could well do with a replacement for him,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Dinesh Karthik should be given a chance in the team to rebuild his confidence. “Dinesh Karthik is also short of confidence after the last T20 game in New Zealand.

Gavaskar further went on to point out batting errors by India and said that it could prove to be India’s downfall in the ongoing series against Australia. “India lost the T20 series in New Zealand with the batting letting them down and unless the top-order fires, they could lose this one too,” he wrote.

Australia are currently leading 1-0 in the two-match T20I series, with the