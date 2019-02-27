India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Jhye Richardson takes a screamer to dismiss Rishabh Pant, watch video

Rishabh Pant’s lean run in T20 Internationals continued as he was dismissed for just one run in the second T20I. After facing three consecutive dot balls off D’Arcy Short, Pant went for a big heave over straight down the ground. He lost his shape and could never get enough distance on the ball but it still took a stunning catch from Jhye Richardson to complete the dismissal.

Richardson, who was standing at long-off, sprinted to his left and threw himself horizontally into the path of the ball. It stuck and Pant had to walk.

Richardson had earlier put Indian captain Virat Kohli in a lot of trouble with a sharp throw from deep midwicket that hit the stumps. Kohli, however, was saved by the dive that he put in.

Pant’s was the third Indian wicket to fall and India had made 74 runs at the time. There is no Rohit Sharma in this match, as the Indian vice-captain was rested for Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul being given a go at the top of the order for this series. Rahul scored 47 off 26 before being caught at the boundary behind third man by Richardson.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was struggling throughout the innings, was put out of his misery by Marcus Stoinis. Pant fell after Dhawan but since then, Kohli and MS Dhoni have shored up the Indian innings.

India are trailing 1-0 in this T20I series with Australia winning a thriller in Visakhapatnam. This is the last series in the shortest format for India before the IPL and the World Cup.