India vs Australia 2nd T20 Preview: Batting needs to come good as India look to save series in Bengaluru

India were beaten in a closely fought encounter in the first Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) on Sunday by Australia. An inexplicably poor batting performance by the home team coupled with a spirited all-round effort by the visitors saw India lose the match by three wickets on the very last ball in Vizag. While the focus continues to remain on the World Cup, experiments may continue in the second and final T20I at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. But is time running out for the Indian team management as they still seek to get the right combination together? Australia, on the other hand, after taking a 1-0 lead in the series will look to script a series win on Indian soil.

KL Rahul set an example by grabbing the opportunity with both hands to score a fine half-century. But Umesh Yadav’s poor final over in the first match could pave the way for Siddarth Kaul to make a comeback. Vijay Shankar could come in for Pant though with his medium pace ideal on a slowish Chinnaswamy pitch.

Another change could be the introduction of Ravindra Jadeja in place of Krunal Pandya who was lacklustre on Sunday. MS Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes as he struggled to an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls.

Australia are expected to remain unchanged. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell will continue to play their roles at the top and lower order respectively. Their presence also adds balance to the side. However, Aaron Finch’s poor form will be a cause of concern. Time and again he has been found out with the incoming delivery. Four pacers along with leg-spinner Adam Zampa will continue to form the bowling attack

Pitch Report: The Chinnaswamy tends to be the slower side although plenty of runs will still be on offer for both teams, banking on the likes of Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch to come good on Wednesday. The last time a T20I was played on this ground was between India and England in 2017. India scored 202 and Yuzvendra Chahal then spun a web around the Three Lions to return with 6/25. The last two occasions India played a T20I on this ground they batted first and won the match

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.