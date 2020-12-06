India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AUS match

India restricted Australia. (BCCI)

India vs Australia (Ind vs Aus) 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia on Sunday.

A series win will be an ideal confidence booster for India before the visitors hit Test match mode. Some of the Indian team players are treating the white-ball leg as a six-match composite series instead of two separate formats. Having won two white-ball games in Canberra, the Indians under Virat Kohli will hope that the next two matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pan out better for them.

Following their victory on the back of India’s first concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal’s terrific bowling display, India will enter the second game with a lot more confidence even though Jadeja’s batting lower down the order will be missed. It can’t be denied that his unbeaten 44 off 23 balls made the difference between a winning score and a sub-par one.

However for Kohli, he would expect that he wouldn’t need contributions from lower-middle order and the top five batsmen would be good enough to put up a good total on board or may be chase down a tricky target.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis

When is Australia vs India, 2nd T20I?

Australia vs India 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, December 5.

Where is Australia vs India, 2nd T20I?

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, will take place at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time is Australia vs India, 2nd T20I?

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, will begin at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Which channel will Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, be featured on?

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, will be featured on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, and Sony Ten 3. It will also be broadcast live on DD Sports as well as DD National.

Where can Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, be live-streamed?

Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, can be live streamed on SonyLiv. Airtel postpaid and Jio subscribers can watch the series live on Airtel Stream and Jio TV respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd