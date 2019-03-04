India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Chahal, Shankar could find spots; Marsh to return

It says something about the depth of a team when a captain publicly admits to being happy that his team was 99/4 and chasing a target of 237, just so he could see how his players respond. India were in a sticky position in the first ODI, but then MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav made the chase look so easy that worrying seemed unnecessary. The pair did what India have made a habit of doing in ODIs – chipping away at the target in a slow, methodical manner, before finishing the chase with a late flourish.

Virat Kohli has already made it clear that the ongoing ODI, and the preceding T20I series, are just rehearsals for the World Cup. And that means we could see more changes in the second ODI that will be played in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Kohli admitted that it was the bowlers who won India the match in Hyderabad. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav all ended the game with two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja bowled a miserly 10 over spell, in which he conceded just 33 runs. This led to India dominating the middle overs, and restricting the Australians to a total of 236/7.

If the team management wants to shake things up, Yuzvendra Chahal could replace Yadav. Vijay Shankar could also be given another go, while Kedar Jadhav’s brilliant all-round performance will ensure he’s not dropped for the second game. A place for KL Rahul at the top of the order is unlikely this early in the series, but it won’t be too much of a surprise if the 26-year-old finds a spot in the team.

Australia continue to have to worry about Aaron Finch’s form at the top of the order. The team is clearly focussed on the conservation of wickets and laying a foundation, but that doesn’t work well when the opener—who is also their captain—is struggling to score in double digits.

Khawaja is the latest batsman to accompany a struggling Finch at the top of the order, but his 50 off 76 balls in the first ODI seemed to be a bit too conservative. If Finch remains in the squad for the World Cup in England, and David Warner returns, there is little reason to believe that Khawaja will also be considered at the top of the batting order. That will mean he has a point to prove in this match.

Shaun Marsh has arguably been Australia’s most consistent ODI performer post the ball tampering scandal, and his return is expected to be a big boost for the middle order. Ashton Turner may lose his spot in the team to the 35-year-old.

Both sides will be looking to fix their squads for the World Cup by the end of this series, but while India have a problem of plenty, Australia is looking to plug gaps that seem to open up every time they believe one has been filled.