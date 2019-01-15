India vs Australia: Virat Kohli hammers 39th ODI hundred in Adelaide

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday smacked his 39th ODI hundred against Australia in Adelaide. The right-handed batsman reached the three figures in 108 balls in the 43rd over during the 2nd ODI between the two teams. In the course of his innings, Kohli scored 5 fours and 2 sixes.

The 30-year-old came on to bat after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, with India having the target of 299 runs to chase. He stuck around in the middle along with Rohit Sharma as the duo added 54 runs together before the latter was dismissed for 52. Kohli then added 59 runs along with Ambati Rayudu.

Kohli can’t do it alone….or may be, he can 🙌🙏 #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 15, 2019

After Rayudu’s dismissal, Kohli changed gears and started hitting boundaries to accelerate the innings to steer India over 200. Kohli was dismissed for 1 in the 1st ODI in Sydney, where India lost by 34 runs. The 2nd ODI is a must-win for India to level the series.

This is Virat’s 6th ODI against Australia, and third in Australia. This is his 11th ton in Australia across all formats, the highest by any player. This is also his first ton in the year 2019. In his previous 19 innings, Kohli has hammered his 9th ODI century.

Another great 100 from the legend @imVkohli

One of the all time great players – congrats https://t.co/ncKK4FvCCz — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 15, 2019

Just the 9 Tons in his last 19 ODI innings for #Virat … !!!! #🐐 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 15, 2019

On Monday, the Indian captain in a video uploaded on bcci.tv said that he does not believe in being too practical. “I don’t like to say things which I cannot do myself, that’s just not my personality. I speak a lot to the team because I personally feel that once your real emotion and the passion of the game comes out, you can do special things that you can’t imagine otherwise. If you’re too practical about the things all the time I think that special, unbelievable performance when no one gives you a chance, is very hard to come by. But I think in times where you are on top or the game is in balance, is the time you need to be practical and tactically spot on as well, which I have learnt a lot in this series,” he said.