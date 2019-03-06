India vs Australia: Not thinking about World Cup selection, says Vijay Shankar

India allrounder Vijay Shankar boosted his chances of securing a spot in the World Cup squad after he contributed with both bat and the ball to script a thrilling 8-run victory against Australia in the 2nd ODI at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman scored 46 runs in 41 balls, and then later picked up two wickets in three balls in the crucial final over as India took a 2-0 lead in the 5-match ODI series.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the 28-year-old said that the World Cup selection is not going through his mind. “I’ve said previously also that I never think about the selection or World Cup thing because it’s a long way off from now. Every game is very important. I just look to give my best and win a game for the team.”

The Tamil Nadu batsman further recalled his struggles in the Nidahas T20 Trophy final last year against Bangladesh where he struggled to rotate strike and had faced massive criticism.

“To be honest the Nidahas Trophy has taught me too many things. Actually, I learnt to how to stay neutral after that. Be it high or low, it doesn’t matter. I need to stay calm and neutral all the time,” he said.

He added that he was ready for the challenge of defending 11 runs in the final over. “I was just ready for the challenge because I knew I had to bowl that one over. And I was just telling (myself) after the 43rd-44th over, I am going to bowl anytime. Maybe the last over and I should be ready to defend a total of 10 runs or 15 runs. So, I was mentally prepared for that,” he said.

Shankar further said that advice from seamer Jasprit Bumrah helped him in the tense situation. “After the 48th over, Bumrah came up to me and said the ball is reversing a bit. He told me that I need to hit the right length on this wicket, where I give myself a chance to hit the stumps. When he said that, I was clear mentally that the only way to defend those runs is by picking wickets and if I can bowl straighter, (I’ll) give myself a chance to take wickets,” he said.

While batting, Shankar missed out on his half century, getting run out in an unfortunate fashion. Speaking about the incident, he said: “When you get run out like this, I won’t say unfortunate, that was struck and he (Kohli) hit the ball so hard and I didn’t have much time to get back in (to the crease) but then these things happen in cricket. As long as I bat well and as long as contribute to the team’s win, I will be happy.”

India and Australia will play the 3rd ODI on Friday.