‘India’s consistency questionable’: Australia seal ODI series in style at SCG

Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed for 89 runs. (AP)

Australia outclassed India in the second ODI by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

On the back of Steve Smith’s brilliant 104-run knock, Australia posted 389/4 at the end of the 50 overs. During the chase, skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with his 89-run knock while KL Rahul contributed 76 runs.

💥 Australia take the series 2-0 with one game to spare 💥 Another game, another massive victory for the hosts! A clinical performance with bat and ball from 🇦🇺, as they win by 51 runs and go 🔝 of the @cricketworldcup Super League table. pic.twitter.com/essK5L1R90 — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Quality of our Bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn’t happened yet #AUSvIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 29, 2020

The game was over about 10-12 overs ago — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 29, 2020

5 overs of a 60% fit Hardik Pandya in 2 spells …atleast , need of the hour … #CricitwithBadri #AUSvIND — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 29, 2020

62 ball 100 on Friday … 62 ball 100 on Sunday … !!!!! @stevesmith49 is very very very consistent !!!! #Freak #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 29, 2020

