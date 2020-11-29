scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Top news

‘India’s consistency questionable’: Australia seal ODI series in style at SCG

Steve Smith struck his second successive hundred of the series to set up Australia's 51-run win against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 29, 2020 6:01:28 pm
Virat Kohli walks from the field after he was dismissed for 89 runs. (AP)

Australia outclassed India in the second ODI by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

On the back of Steve Smith’s brilliant 104-run knock, Australia posted 389/4 at the end of the 50 overs. During the chase, skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with his 89-run knock while KL Rahul contributed 76 runs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India make dismal start to Australia tour, lose first ODI by 66 runs
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 29: Latest News

X