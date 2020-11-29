‘India’s consistency questionable’: Australia seal ODI series in style at SCG

Australia outclassed India in the second ODI by 51 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
On the back of Steve Smith’s brilliant 104-run knock, Australia posted 389/4 at the end of the 50 overs. During the chase, skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with his 89-run knock while KL Rahul contributed 76 runs.
💥 Australia take the series 2-0 with one game to spare 💥
Another game, another massive victory for the hosts!
A clinical performance with bat and ball from 🇦🇺, as they win by 51 runs and go 🔝 of the @cricketworldcup Super League table. pic.twitter.com/essK5L1R90
— ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020
Quality of our Bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is. It was all about finding the right length in Australia that to quickly which hasn’t happened yet #AUSvIND
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 29, 2020
The game was over about 10-12 overs ago
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 29, 2020
Nothing to add 🙏🙇♂️ #Smith #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/HlCysvTcpc
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 29, 2020
#AusvInd pic.twitter.com/Z3cRfT75hi
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 29, 2020
5 overs of a 60% fit Hardik Pandya in 2 spells …atleast , need of the hour … #CricitwithBadri #AUSvIND
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 29, 2020
62 ball 100 on Friday … 62 ball 100 on Sunday … !!!!! @stevesmith49 is very very very consistent !!!! #Freak #AUSvIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 29, 2020
