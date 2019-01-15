India vs Australia 2nd ODI Stats: Virat Kohli tops the charts with most hundreds in a run chase

Virat Kohli smashed his 39th one-day international century as India claimed a dramatic six-wicket victory over Australia at a sweltering Adelaide Oval on Tuesday to level up the three-match series at 1-1. With his 39th ODI ton, Kohli moved to the third spot in list of most international centuries.

Skipper Kohli contributed of 104 of his side’s runs as they successfully chased down their victory target of 299 for the loss of four wickets to send the series into a decider on Friday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli and records go hand in glove and today was no different-

*In the list of most ODI 100s in chases: Virat Kohli tops the charts with 24. He is followed by Sachin Tendulkar (17) and Chris Gayle/ T Dilshan (11)

*Kohli’s knock of 104 was his fifth ODI hundred in Australia – joint most for a visiting batsman alongside Kumar Sangakkara and Rohit Sharma.

*Kohli has also become the fastest to reach the milestone, achieving the feat in his 25th ODI in Australia.

*This was also Kohli’s second ODI hundred at the Adelaide Oval.

*The century was also Kohli’s 64th in international cricket, which takes him one ahead of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara and into the third spot behind former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71) and the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (100).

*India also registered the second highest target chased down in Adelaide as they reached 299 with four balls to spare. 303 by Sri Lanka against England in 1999 is the highest. 297 (NZ v Eng, 1983), 272 (SL v Aus, 2012) and 270 (Ind v Aus, 2012) are the other three.

*Shaun Marsh has a record to forget, In his last four ODI 100s, Australia have faced defeat. 131 v Eng, Cardiff (Lost by 38 runs), 101 v Eng, Durham (Lost by six wickets), 106 v SA, Hobart (Lost by 40 runs) 131 v Ind, Adelaide (Lost by six wickets)*

*Shaun Marsh has recorded 100s in 4 of his last 8 ODI knocks for Australia; he scored 3 centuries in his 53 ODI innings beforehand.

*In the list of Highest individual scores for Aus vs Ind (ODIs), Marsh is fifth on the list after 156 G Bailey, Nagpur, 2013

149 S Smith, Perth, 2016

140*R Ponting, Joburg, 2003

133*M Waugh, Pune, 2001

*Mohammad Siraj had an off day and now holds the unwanted record of second most runs conceded on ODI debut for India-

83 K Ghavri v Eng, Lord’s, 1975 (11 overs)

76 Mohammad Siraj v Aus, Adelaide, 2019

75 A Bhandari v Pak, Dhaka, 2000

*Mohammed Siraj in his three T20I appearances-

4-0-53-1 (ER 13.25)

4-0-45-1 (ER 11.25)

4-0-50-1 (ER 12.50)

*Most stumpings by Dhoni off a bowler (ODIs)-

19 Harbhajan

18 R Jadeja

15 R Ashwin

10 Kuldeep

09 Yuvraj