Sunday, November 29, 2020
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Iyer’s bullet throw sends Warner packing, Rahul tickles Finch’s tummy

A sensational throw from the deep by Shreyas Iyer got rid-off Warner for 83.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 29, 2020 2:10:35 pm
india vs australia 2nd odiIndia vs Australia: Moments that took place. (AP/Instagram)

Australia won the toss and decided to bat in the second one-day international against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. The hosts once again got off to a good start courtesy of David Warner and Aaron Finch. Warner got the Australian innings underway with a boundary through the point region off Shami in the first over. The manner in which he leaned back to place the short and wide fourth delivery on the offside showed Warner’s intent. The duo stitched a partnership of 150 in just 25 overs.

However, a sensational throw from the deep by Shreyas Iyer got rid-off Warner for 83.

Iyer collected the ball and scored a direct hit from long-off, Warner puts in a full-length dive but that was not enough to save him.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to bowl for first time in ODIs since the Word Cup semi-final vs New Zealand and the first time for India since September 2019.

Elsewhere, Finch was hit by a full toss on the tummy by Navdeep Saini during the 12th over of Australia’s innings. After survivng the blow, Finch was standing with a hand on his tummy, when KL Rahul decided to poke some fun and tapped on his belly area lightly, and it felt like the batsman had terrible pain.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

