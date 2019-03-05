India vs Australia 2nd ODI, Playing XI: India unchanged, Australia play two spinners

India have opted against tinkering with a winning combination from the first ODI against Australia and go unchanged for the second ODI in Nagpur. Australia, meanwhile, have made two changes to their unit with Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon coming in to replace Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff. India lead the five-match ODI series following their six-wicket win in Hyderabad.

At the toss, Aaron Finch called heads and for the fourth time in the series, the spin of the coin came out in his favour. With that, Australia opted to field as they look to level the series. Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, stated they were looking to bat either way.

“We’re going to have a bowl. We expect it to spin a bit and hopefully when the lights come on, it might play better. We didn’t play our best in the last game, obviously (MS) Dhoni and (Kedar) Jadhav played well to get them across the line,” Finch told Sanjay Manjrekar at the toss.

“A bit more improvement in the batting and bowling should help. Two changes – Marsh is back and so is Nathan Lyon. We’re playing the two spinners. Turner and Behrendorff missing out,” he added.

Kohli claimed the middle order needs to come good when the top order doesn’t click and that is what they witnessed in Hyderabad. However, he reminded that they need more of such batting.

“We wanted to bat first, pretty much a no-brainer. Not much dew in the evening and it’s a dry surface. Not typical of the kind of pitches you get here, doesn’t look like it will bounce much. We expect it to deteriorate further as the game progresses,” said Kohli.

“We have the same team. We spoke about the middle order coming through when the top three doesn’t click, so we need such games. Guys are looking for opportunities. It was a good performance for us, hopefully we can keep it going,” he added.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.