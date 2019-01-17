India vs Australia: Impressed with Nathan Lyon’s performance in the ODIs, says Aaron Finch

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon was dropped from the playing XI of the third ODI against India at MCG on Thursday after an insipid performance in the first two games. In the first ODI, the right-armer gave away 50 runs in his 10 over, while in the second ODI, he conceded 59 runs in his full quota of overs. He failed to get any wickets in the two matches. But despite being dropped, Lyon was praised by skipper Aaron Finch before the team for the final ODI was announced.

Speaking to reporters in Melbourne, Finch said, “I thought the way Gaz (Lyon) has bowled has been really impressive. (He has) bowled really well quite defensively, which I think for his role was pretty important.”

The captain added that despite hit for a few sixes in the two games, Lyon managed to bowl a good share of dot balls. “He’s bowling against some pretty world-class (batsmen) … some all-timers, really. When he keeps bowling that well he will get rewarded eventually,” he said.

The 31-year-old is Australia’s undisputed first-choice spinner in the Test format, having played 84 matches and taken 339 wickets since his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011. However, the spinner has struggled to make the same impact in limited overs cricket. Despite his prowess with the red ball, Lyon has not been a regular in the team in the shorter format and has played just 17 ODIs.

In the final ODI, Adam Zampa will replace Lyon as the slow bowling option in the team.

The 3-match ODI series is currently levelled at 1-1 between the two teams with the deciding match to be played at MCG on Friday.