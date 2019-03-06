India vs Australia 2nd ODI: How India snatched victory in the last 5 overs

If the middle order saved the day for India in the opening ODI against Australia, it was the turn of the bowlers to step up and make themselves count to defend a par score in the second ODI. Australia looked to be on course to chasing down the 251 run target before gutsy bowling from the Indian seamers applied the brakes. With Marcus Stoinis in the middle, Australia had the chance to level the series but were thwarted eventually by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and eventually, Vijay Shankar in the final over.

46th over by Jasprit Bumrah (1 run, 2 wickets)

Advertising

With five overs to go, Australia stood at 222/6, needing 29 runs from 30 balls, with Stoinis on 40 and Nathan Coulter-Nile replacing the recently departed Alex Carey. A ball in, Bumrah had Coulter-Nile walking after bowling him out on a length delivery. New man in, Pat Cummins was dismissed on the second ball with MS Dhoni taking a clean catch to a faint outside edge. From the single on the first delivery, Bumrah conceded just one run while picking two wickets.

47th over by Mohammad Shami (7 runs)

Coming into the 47th over, Australia had moved to 223/8 with Nathan Lyon joining Stoinis into the middle. On the fourth delivery, Stoinis saw width on offer and cut the short ball to beat Bumrah stationed at third man. To close out the over, Lyon played the ball to fine leg but a single was not taken giving Stoinis the strike for the next over.

48th over by Jasprit Bumrah (1 run)

Australia began the over at 230/8 while needing 21 runs from 18 balls. Jasprit Bumrah has long established himself as a death over specialist and here he was looking to end Australia’s inning. He failed in getting a wicket at this stage but did manage to keep his line and length to perfection and denied any runs until the last ball. Having started the over with 130+ kmph deliveries, he moved to 140+ kmphs in the next two. On the fifth ball, he almost got Stoinis edged behind. On the final ball, Stoinis nudged the ball towards square leg for a single. Another economical showing from Bumrah: 10-0-29-2.

49th over by Mohammad Shami (9 runs)

Advertising

Australia had managed just a single in the previous over, seen off Bumrah’s overs and moved to 231/8 – needing 20 runs from 12 balls. On the second ball, Stoinis took a double to bring up his fifty. Stoinis and Lyon exchanged singles thereafter before the spinner struck a boundary on the final ball. A full toss on leg, Lyon went for it and got an inside edge to see the ball race off to fine leg boundary. Shami closing out with figures of 10-0-60-0.

50th over by Vijay Shankar (2 runs, 2 wickets)

It was a toss up between Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav to bowl the pivotal final over. Australia stood on 240/8 – 11 needed from 6 balls with two wickets in hand. Shankar had bowled one over and had gone for 13 overs and Jadhav had bowled 8 overs. The decision from the think tank came in favour of the all rounder looking to seal a place in the World Cup squad. Worth bearing in mind, India had lost the opening T20 in Visakhapatnam when Umesh Yadav had gone for 14 runs in the last over.

Pressure? Nah, @vijayshankar260 nails 50th over. Must Watch – First with the bat and then with the ball, Vijay Shankar’s outstanding final over seals the deal for India 👏👏✌️ Video ▶️▶️https://t.co/dRzFCM4yAD #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/btCXxdka2b — BCCI (@BCCI) 5 March 2019

Under pressure, Shankar started with a bang and had Stoinis leg before. Even as Australia went up for the review, it came back as umpire’s call with the delivery hitting the leg stump. Next ball, Adam Zampa collected two runs and the equation read: 9 needed from 4 balls. However, Shankar got the job done on the next delivery with a perfect yorker that took out the middle stump. Australia bowled out for 242 runs and India winning by 8 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Who said what on the turnaround?

Virat Kohli: “I was thinking of using Vijay in the 46th over, but I spoke to Rohit (Sharma) and MS (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) and they said, ‘To take the game till the last over, let’s stick with (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah and if they get some wickets, we’ll be right back in the game.’ And that’s exactly what happened…

“As for Vijay, he was quite composed after having a first over like that (going for 13). On a slow pitch, he just put the ball in the right areas and just asked the batsmen to do the job after that.

“He showed great composure both with bat and ball. A good game for him… He kept it stump-to-stump, kept it simple and it worked.”

“Just to come through these kinds of games gives us confidence. We don’t want to be a side that just dominates every game, but doesn’t know to scrap for a win or work hard for a game.

“It’s important to look ugly at times, but we still have to cross the line and earn a victory.

“We might get these low-scoring games in the World Cup as well and so, we need to show character to come back. We just can’t give up and stand there and say, ‘Oh, it was too difficult. The other team played too well.’

“We accept that on many days, but we’ll fight till the end and this game was an example of that,” Kohli pointed out.

Vijay Shankar: “I was ready for the challenge because I knew I had to bowl that over. So, mentally, I was prepared for that. Only if I could do it well, people would know that I’m very much able.

“This over was a much-needed one for me and gives the team the confidence that I can do it.

“My team will have their trust on me only if I keep delivering,” Shankar said during the post-match media conference.

“I have bowled final overs for my club or the team I play for (in domestic cricket). But this is something everyone would love to do because you are playing for your country and you have an opportunity to help your side win the game.

“The preparation after the 48th over to stay calm helped. I was not under any pressure. To defend 11 runs wasn’t easy, but fortunately eight wickets had fallen.

“And I was clear mentally and focused on hitting the stumps,” he added.

Aaron Finch: “It was close, was one of the games that we wanted to take as deep as we can, hoping that we could get across the line. Stoinis played a really terrific innings but we couldn’t get across the line. We’ll learn.”

“I thought if Stoinis takes a risk early and gets out, we have no chance at all. I thought he played it well. It was important for him to take it deep and I am sure he will learn from this. In the future, it will help us take games deeper and we will get across the line.”

Pat Cummins: “When Marcus is there, you always feel like we’re in for a chance.”

Advertising

“He’s been the closer [finisher] for us the last couple of years, played some unbelievable knocks and assesses the game really well. With him out there, I thought we were [in with] a massive chance. He played it beautifully, the way he just counted down the balls, chose the bowlers. To have 11 off the last over against probably their fifth bowler is a pretty good position from where we were. He set it up beautifully – just wasn’t his day… that last over.