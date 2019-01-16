WATCH: MS Dhoni’s ‘illegal run’ comes under Adam Gilchrist’s notice during Adelaide chase

Former skipper MS Dhoni led India to a thrilling final over victory in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday. The 37-year-old scored 55 runs in 54 balls to take his side to a 6-wicket victory, which included a six in the final over when the men in blue needed 7 runs to win in the final over. But a video surfaced on the social media after the match, suggesting that the wicketkeeper-batsman had not completed a single.

The incident took place during the 45th over, in Nathan Lyon’s final spell. While walking to take a single in the final ball, Dhoni appeared to not ground his bat on the other end, something which went unnoticed by the umpires and the run was added to India’s account.

Did anyone notice that dhoni actually didn’t complete the run here? pic.twitter.com/F9KjKiFILc — neich (@neicho32) 15 January 2019

The incident, according to a report from FOX Sport, came under the notice of Adam Gilchrist, who was commentating for Fox Sports. “In Lyon’s last ball of his spell, MS Dhoni chipped him to the onside and straight away said there is no need for any pushing there because I have already hit him for six earlier in the over. Then the over was called and nothing touched the ground there,” he was heard speaking on the air.

“So this will be interesting with India requiring 25 off 18 and it was in the 45th over, so I wonder if we will hear anything more about that should this go down to the wire,” he added.

With Dhoni scoring 7 runs in 2 balls in the final over, the men in blue chased down the target of 299 set by Australia. India levelled the 3-match ODI series 1-1 after registering the win in Adelaide. The two teams will square up for the final and third ODI on Friday at MCG.