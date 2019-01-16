Toggle Menu
WATCH: MS Dhoni’s ‘illegal run’ comes under Adam Gilchrist’s notice during Adelaide chasehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-2nd-odi-ms-dhoni-illegal-run-video-adelaide-5540935/

WATCH: MS Dhoni’s ‘illegal run’ comes under Adam Gilchrist’s notice during Adelaide chase

MS Dhoni led India to a thrilling victory in the final over of the 2nd ODI against Australia at Adelaide. But a video showed that he might have not completed a single during the chase.

India tour of Australia 2018
MS Dhoni appeared to not finish a run during the chase in Adelaide. (Source: AP)

Former skipper MS Dhoni led India to a thrilling final over victory in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Tuesday. The 37-year-old scored 55 runs in 54 balls to take his side to a 6-wicket victory, which included a six in the final over when the men in blue needed 7 runs to win in the final over. But a video surfaced on the social media after the match, suggesting that the wicketkeeper-batsman had not completed a single.

The incident took place during the 45th over, in Nathan Lyon’s final spell. While walking to take a single in the final ball, Dhoni appeared to not ground his bat on the other end, something which went unnoticed by the umpires and the run was added to India’s account.

The incident, according to a report from FOX Sport, came under the notice of Adam Gilchrist, who was commentating for Fox Sports. “In Lyon’s last ball of his spell, MS Dhoni chipped him to the onside and straight away said there is no need for any pushing there because I have already hit him for six earlier in the over. Then the over was called and nothing touched the ground there,” he was heard speaking on the air.

“So this will be interesting with India requiring 25 off 18 and it was in the 45th over, so I wonder if we will hear anything more about that should this go down to the wire,” he added.

With Dhoni scoring 7 runs in 2 balls in the final over, the men in blue chased down the target of 299 set by Australia. India levelled the 3-match ODI series 1-1 after registering the win in Adelaide. The two teams will square up for the final and third ODI on Friday at MCG.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Virat Kohli will reach 100 international hundreds if he stays fit: Mohammad Azharuddin
2 India vs Australia: MS Dhoni kept calming me down, hence we bat well together, says Virat Kohli on 'Chahal TV'
3 Darren Bravo recalled to West Indies Test squad after two years