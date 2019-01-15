India vs Australia: Mohammed Siraj makes ODI debut in Adelaide

The right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj makes his ODI debut for Inda in the 2nd ODI against Australia in Adelaide. The Hyderabad seamer will replace Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI. Skipper Virat Kohli, after losing the toss and being asked to bowl, confirmed the change in the team’s line-up.

“We would have batted. It looks a great wicket and it’s very hot. We lost the first T20I earlier in the tour and bounced back quickly. It’s good to put yourself under pressure. We have one change. Mohammed Siraj comes in and Khaleel Ahmed misses out,” Kohli said.

The 24-year-old, who has made an impact in the first-class cricket for Hyderabad in the past few seasons, had played 3 T20Is for India against New Zealand. In 3 T20Is, the pacer has taken 3 wickets at an average of 49.33 and an economy rate of 12.33.

Siraj was taken in the team in place of left-armer Khaleel who proved to be a tad bit expensive in the first ODI in Sydney. In 8 overs, the seamer gave 55 runs and failed to take a wicket.

Australia, who currently have a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series went unchanged into the match.

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey(w), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj